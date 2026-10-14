A Chevrolet Corvette is shown with extensive damage following a multivehicle crash on the evening of Friday, Oct. 9.

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A Fairview Township man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he dragged a witness while attempting to flee a vehicle crash in Ashley last week.

Ashley Borough police, in court records, allege Carmine Angelo Conforto, 28, of Spruce Street, sped away in his wrecked 2025 Chevrolet Corvette after he sideswiped a 2025 Cadillac and the rear of a 2015 Dodge Avenger that were stopped for a red traffic signal at state Route 309 and Hazleton Street just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Conforto exited the Chevrolet, told those involved he “couldn’t afford the damages” and that he didn’t have insurance, then got back into his wrecked vehicle, court records allege.

A witness to the crash reached into Conforto’s vehicle as Conforto accelerated and was dragged an unknown distance, according to court records.

Conforto veered into the median, and as he attempted to drive onto the southbound lanes of Route 309, court records allege, the witness punched Conforto multiple times.

Court records say Conforto was able to access Route 309 and sped away traveling south.

A Wilkes-Barre Township police officer located the wrecked Chevrolet near Pine Run Road.

Police in Fairview, Wright and Rice townships located Conforto at his residence.

Conforto claimed his vehicle was stolen in Scranton and he took an Uber home, but his cellular phone was found inside his wrecked vehicle, court records say.

Conforto was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death/personal injury, abandoning vehicle on roadway, and two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Conforto was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.