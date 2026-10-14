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A Butler Township woman charged with failing to stop her husband from beating their adopted son, who died from sharp and blunt force trauma, is claiming years of violent domestic abuse and coercive control.

Virginia Delgadillo, 35, is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 26 before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and cruelty to animals.

Her attorney, Lawrence J. Kansky, filed a lengthy omnibus pretrial motion Wednesday alleging years of violent physical and verbal abuse by her husband, Cesar Delgadillo.

Cesar Delgadillo, 40, was charged with what prosecutors allege was the tortured death of their adopted son, Jacob Delgadillo, 13, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton on Aug. 4, 2025. Virginia Delgadillo is accused of failing to stop Cesar Delgadillo and calling police.

Prosecutors allege in court records that Cesar Delgadillo tortured Jacob for two days by beating him with a cord-like instrument and a mallet, and shoved a back scratcher down his throat inside the family’s home on Lois Circle in Drums.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross and Assistant District Attorney Brian A. Coleman are seeking the death penalty for Cesar Delgadillo, if convicted of first-degree murder.

In his motion that outlines his defense, Kansky alleges Virginia Delgadillo suffered years of physical and verbal abuse by Cesar, including times when she attempted to stop her husband from assaulting their biological son and five adopted children, which includes Jacob.

“(Virginia Delgadillo) intends, where supported by the evidence, to assert the statutory defense of duress…to introduce evidence of significant coercive control and spousal battering,” Kansky wrote.

Kansky further is seeking to disqualify Sanguedolce from the prosecution team stemming from the district attorney’s attempt to introduce pictures taken during the autopsy of Jacob Delgadillo during a bail hearing held for Virginia Delgadillo on Feb. 20.

During the bail hearing, Kansky believes Sanguedolce violated his ethical responsibility by first attempting to show Vough autopsy pictures of Jacob before providing copies to Kansky.

Kansky is also seeking to suppress evidence obtained after Virginia Delgadillo had spoken to investigators when she requested to speak with an attorney, and to have an expert in spousal abuse testify during her trial, which may be scheduled at the Oct. 26 hearing.

No date has been scheduled for Cesar Delgadillo’s capital trial, but it may be held in the spring of 2027. Cesar Delgadillo is not facing any domestic violence offenses.