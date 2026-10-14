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In 2025, more than 800 Geisinger Wyoming Valley nurses went on strike, in part, due to rising health care costs. In 2027, those nurses and all 28,000 Geisinger employees will not see higher premiums or deductibles.

The freeze marks the second straight year Geisinger has kept employee health care costs flat, according to the Affordable Care for PA coalition. The coalition of health care workers, patients and community members had pushed for the freeze.

“I was on strike for health care in 2025. … I have heard countless stories from colleagues who are struggling to afford care, and am glad Geisinger did the right thing and froze health care costs for a second year for all employees,” said James Taylor, a registered nurse at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and a member of SEIU Healthcare PA.

According to a press release from Affordable Care for PA, the 2025 strike came after three straight years of double-digit increases to health care costs. At the time, nurses had also called for safer staffing levels.

The coalition says it will now press state lawmakers for policies to make care affordable for all Pennsylvanians.

“This freeze shows these corporations can act when workers and patients demand it,” said coalition member Lori Geiger. “Now, it’s time that elected officials join us to make sure that they do.”