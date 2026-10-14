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Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas dismissed charges of criminal conspiracy and reckless endangerment against Lance M. Letteer, a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in court records alleged Letteer, 33, conspired with inmate Jaiden Duane Pozzi, 22, to assault another inmate inside G-Block on May 28, 2025.

Letteer’s attorney, Nanda Palissery, recently filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors filed their own motion for dismissal, which Lupas granted.

Pozzi was sentenced in April to 16 to 32 months in prison on charges of robbery and simple assault.

State police in court records say Pozzi also stole a $34 Timex watch from the inmate he assaulted.