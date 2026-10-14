<p>Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presents his 2027 budget in city council chambers Tuesday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presents his 2027 budget in city council chambers Tuesday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Mayor George C. Brown has proposed no tax or fee increases for Wilkes-Barre residents, according to the 2027 budget he presented to council on Wednesday at City Hall.

During his presentation in council chambers, the mayor highlighted some of his administration’s accomplishments this past year, while touching on anticipated financial hurdles for the next.

He also thanked members of his staff and administration for their work on helping to prepare the budget, including finance officer Brian Swetz.

“The good news is — eighth year in a row — no real estate tax increase,” Brown said. “I’m very proud of that.”

The 2027 balanced budget reflects revenues and expenses totaling $63,726,428, which reflects an increase of $1,771,300 over the 2026 budget.

Major financial challenges driving this include an over 12% increase in employee healthcare costs, totaling about $1.2 million, as well as collectively bargained salary increases for city employees and replacing vacant positions.

The city also anticipates an increase in earned income tax, which Brown said, “is representative of the city’s continued increases in population, employment, and business wages.”

According to the budget, income taxes for 2026 totaled $20,975,000, and income taxes are expected to reach $22,500,000 — a $1,525,000 increase.

As for accomplishments this past year, the mayor touted the city’s investment in its police and fire department.

This included replacing the roof on the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Headquarters and purchasing new fire equipment, totaling $383,300 paid for by grant funding.

The city installed emergency lights at the Hollenback Fire Station, using $39,050 from the Office of Economic Development.

The city also bought ten new police SUVs in 2026, using $ 346,000 in grant funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Brown’s 2026 overview included stats from the Bee Healthy Bus, the health department’s mobile clinic, which made 51 community visits this year.

The budget presentation also highlighted some ongoing projects, like improvements to Wilkes-Barre’s parks and recreation.

Of note, playground equipment at Huber Park is expected to be replaced. Landscaping will also be improved and new equipment installed at Charles Street Park.

Plans for a proposed Veterans Memorial at Parsons Park are moving forward. Flagpoles have been installed, and a monument has been designed.

Additionally, the South Main Streetscape project is underway, and paving of the South Main Street roadway between South Street and Academy/Hazle Street is anticipated to be completed by November 2026.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.