Rising health care costs, wages drive city budget proposal up, but taxes unchanged

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presents his 2027 budget in city council chambers Tuesday.

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Mayor George C. Brown has proposed no tax or fee increases for Wilkes-Barre residents, according to the 2027 budget he presented to council on Wednesday at City Hall.

During his presentation in council chambers, the mayor highlighted some of his administration’s accomplishments this past year, while touching on anticipated financial hurdles for the next.

He also thanked members of his staff and administration for their work on helping to prepare the budget, including finance officer Brian Swetz.

“The good news is — eighth year in a row — no real estate tax increase,” Brown said. “I’m very proud of that.”

The 2027 balanced budget reflects revenues and expenses totaling $63,726,428, which reflects an increase of $1,771,300 over the 2026 budget.

Major financial challenges driving this include an over 12% increase in employee healthcare costs, totaling about $1.2 million, as well as collectively bargained salary increases for city employees and replacing vacant positions.

The city also anticipates an increase in earned income tax, which Brown said, “is representative of the city’s continued increases in population, employment, and business wages.”

According to the budget, income taxes for 2026 totaled $20,975,000, and income taxes are expected to reach $22,500,000 — a $1,525,000 increase.

As for accomplishments this past year, the mayor touted the city’s investment in its police and fire department.

This included replacing the roof on the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Headquarters and purchasing new fire equipment, totaling $383,300 paid for by grant funding.

The city installed emergency lights at the Hollenback Fire Station, using $39,050 from the Office of Economic Development.

The city also bought ten new police SUVs in 2026, using $ 346,000 in grant funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Brown’s 2026 overview included stats from the Bee Healthy Bus, the health department’s mobile clinic, which made 51 community visits this year.

The budget presentation also highlighted some ongoing projects, like improvements to Wilkes-Barre’s parks and recreation.

Of note, playground equipment at Huber Park is expected to be replaced. Landscaping will also be improved and new equipment installed at Charles Street Park.

Plans for a proposed Veterans Memorial at Parsons Park are moving forward. Flagpoles have been installed, and a monument has been designed.

Additionally, the South Main Streetscape project is underway, and paving of the South Main Street roadway between South Street and Academy/Hazle Street is anticipated to be completed by November 2026.