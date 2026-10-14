Operators complying with the law

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Pennsylvania State Police announced early Wednesday that it has entered into agreements with six skill game operators/distributors committed to complying with the new state law.

PSP said agreements with multiple other distributors are pending — all of whom have indicated a willingness to voluntarily comply with the law but have requested more time to do so.

The announcement came on the day that enforcement of Pennsylvania’s skill games law began, following the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s decision and the expiration of the compliance deadline for businesses to remove unauthorized skill game devices from their premises.

The businesses have agreed to:

• Ensure devices are rendered inoperable beginning on Oct. 14 , 2026 .

• Commit to removing machines from Pa. businesses on a continuing rolling basis.

• Provide a comprehensive list of all machines owned, including where they are located.

• Provide weekly status updates to PSP on removals.

• Consent that any machines that are not removed by the PSP-provided timeline will be forfeited to PSP.

If these terms are agreed to, PSP has offered to:

• Provide a timeline for completion of removals that is proportional to the amount of equipment promised to be removed.

• Delay seizure of machines by PSP until after that date

Informational webpage and resources

PSP launched an informational webpage at pa.gov/psp/skillgames to provide businesses and establishments with additional resources and contact information regarding the skill games decision and compliance requirements.

• Businesses and establishments with questions should use the following resources:

• Establishments with a liquor license: Contact the local Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office for assistance.

• Establishments without a liquor license: Contact the local police department or PSP station for assistance.

If Pennsylvanians have a tip regarding skill game machines they would like to report to law enforcement, email tips@pa.gov or call 1-888-292-1919.

Enforcement Information

On June 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that skill games, often found in taverns, restaurants, social clubs, mini-marts, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, pizza parlors, and other businesses, are in fact “slot machines” as defined in the Gaming Act.

Slot machines are considered gambling devices under the Crimes Code, and a person commits a criminal offense by owning, operating, or maintaining slot machines without a license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Only licensed casinos and qualifying licensed “truck stop establishments” may legally possess and operate slot machines or video gaming terminals that the PGCB has inspected and approved for operation.

Enforcement actions may include seizing and forfeiting the machines, associated equipment and proceeds associated with the operation of the machines and/or filing criminal charges when deemed appropriate.

As previously stated, powering off or unplugging an otherwise operable machine is not sufficient. To be clear, a slot machine does not stop being a slot machine if it has simply been turned off, unplugged, or temporarily disabled (including removing any hardware or software that can be replaced), allowing it to be readily operated.