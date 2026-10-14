Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Disney On Ice returning to WB venue

Joseph ‘Joe’ Saukulyak Jr., 100 years old and a World War II veteran, gives his usual warm greeting at Mohegan Arena.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Saukulyak Jr., a World War II veteran and true Mohegan Arena legend who recently turned 100 years old, blows out the candles on a birthday cake.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — At Wednesday’s meeting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, General Manager Steve Poremba informed the board that the arena staff celebrated usher Joseph “Joe” Saukulyak, Jr. — a World War II veteran and true arena legend — who recently turned 100 years old.

Poremba said Saukulyak has been part of the arena family since the facility opened its doors in 1999. Saukulyak retired at the end of 2025.

“Mr. Saukulyak greeted generations of guests with a smile, a kind word, and that unmistakable warmth that makes everyone feel like they belong,” Poremba said. “He reminds us all of what it means to show up for your country, for your community, and for the people around you.”

At staff orientation in September, Poremba said Saukulyak was honored with a ceremonial clock-in for the shift, a cake, and a room full of people who love him.

“It was special moment for all of us,” Poremba said.

Regular meeting

During the regular meeting, Poremba reported that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins season has begun and the hometown team holds a 2-1-1 record (5 points) to start the 2026–27 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

The record puts the Pens in third place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division and the team will return to its home ice at Mohegan Arena on Oct. 23 against Belleville and Oct. 24 against Springfield.

Poremba, GM for Legends Global at the arena, gave his report of the Penguins season beginning and he updated the board on shows and events coming to the arena.

Upcoming events

• Oct. 17 — Ultimate NEPA Trunk or Treat

• Oct. 20 — Times Leader Career Fair

• Oct. 30 — Fetty Wap

• Nov. 6 — Journey

• Nov. 13 — The Rock Orchestra

• Nov. 24 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

• Dec. 2 — Lindsey Stirling

• Dec. 26 — WWE Holiday Live Tour 2026

• Jan. 7-10 — Disney on Ice

• Feb. 24 — Harlem Globetrotters

• March 19-21 — Monster Jam 35th Anniversary Tour

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Mohegan Arena for one performance Nov. 24 as part of its 30th anniversary tour. The show will feature a reimagined staging of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” followed by a second set of TSO music.

Tickets start at $51.45, including fees, taxes and parking. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the local Women’s Resource Center.

The Disney On Ice production “Spotlight Magic!” is scheduled for Jan. 7 through 10, 2027, at Mohegan Arena.

The show will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy, along with more than 30 Disney characters. New characters making their Disney On Ice debuts include Gazelle and Gary De’Snake from “Zootopia 2” and Angel from “Lilo & Stitch.”

The production also will feature characters and stories from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tangled,” “Toy Story,” “Moana” and “Monsters, Inc.,” as well as Disney villains including the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent and Ursula.

Other business

In other business, the board approved the payment of the following bills for a total of $946,902.60:

• Slusser Law Firm retainer, October 2026 — $2,917

• Slusser Law Firm travel expense, September 2026 — $34.96

• Snyder & Clemente Professional Services, Audit 2025 — $ 12,000

• Joseph J. Smith Consultant, 2026 Local Share Account — $ 2,440

• CMTA, Inc., AHU coils replacement — $804,348.14

• Mesko Glass, entry doors replacement — $125,162.50

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.