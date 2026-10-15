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WILKES-BARRE — A Shavertown man jailed on arson-related offenses pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct for flinging urine that struck two employees at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and another inmate.

William Gately, 31, of North Pioneer Avenue, Kingston Township, was charged by detectives with the District Attorney’s Office for tossing urine through a wicket door of his cell door on Sept. 11, according to court records.

A wicket door, a smaller door within the cell door, allows the passage of meals and medicine.

A correctional officer, a nurse and an inmate were struck by the urine, court records say.

Gately pled guilty to the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge during a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Wednesday. Prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner against Gately, who was fined $840.

Gately has been jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail since his arrest by Kingston Township police on June 25, when he allegedly set fire to his own residence.

Gately is facing two counts of arson, and one count each of driving under the influence and resisting arrest related to the fire. Gately is scheduled to appear before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on the arson-related offenses on Nov. 20.