WILKES-BARRE — A misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment were dismissed against Ashley Borough council member Jennifer A. Heller, 47, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.
Ashley police charged Heller, of Carey Street, after her husband, David Watkins, reported she placed him in a headlock during an argument about a medical folder while they were inside a vehicle on July 20, according to court records.
Watkins suffered a head injury July 4 when he was dragged by a vehicle on Carey Street.
A district judge dismissed the charges against Heller when Watkins failed to appear to testify, court records say.
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