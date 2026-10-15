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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this year.

Jacob J. Soboski, 40, was charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Soraya M. Cordy, 42, on March 14, according to court records.

Cordy was found deceased inside 55 Puritan Ln.

An autopsy revealed Cordy died from a gunshot wound to her head. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Soboski was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on the criminal homicide offense and jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Check back as more information is learned.