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WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for an Ashley woman charged along with her paramour with physically abusing her 3-year-old son claims she was not given her Miranda rights by authorities.

Payton Eleanor Gallagher, 22, underwent a “very lengthy interrogation” by Ashley police but was not advised of her constitutional right to remain silent or her right to have an attorney present during the interrogation, according to a motion filed by attorney Michael I. Butera.

Butera is seeking to preclude statements Gallagher gave to police during her trial on charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Gallagher’s trial was continued Thursday until Dec. 14 before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough scheduled a suppression hearing on Butera’s motion on Oct. 29.

Gallagher and Brandon Charles Connolly, 29, were charged by Ashley police on Dec. 17, 2025, after her son, then 3, was found unresponsive and limp inside her apartment on North Main Street on Sept. 18, 2025, according to court records.

Police in the complaint say the boy was initially transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, and flown to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, due to severe brain injuries.

Gallagher told police, according to court records, her son was struck in the head by a plastic toy thrown by a 1-year-old child, and also claimed the toddler fell several times in a bathtub.

Medical evaluations of the toddler revealed severe brain injuries that were caused by “significant impact,” described as “non-accidental,” and could not be caused by falling in a bathtub, court records say.

Connolly, who is represented by attorney Andrew J. Katsock III, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, child endangerment and criminal conspiracy. Connolly is scheduled for a court appearance on Nov. 23 before Vough.