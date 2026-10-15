Bobbiejo Etzel shown at the Luzerne County Courthouse on May 8 , 2026 .

🔊 Listen to this

A purported witness against Bobbiejo Etzel, who is charged with the suffocation death of 14-year-old La’Niyah Clark, was ordered to stop using drugs and/or alcohol.

Jessica Lynn Stone, 35, was sentenced by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on Aug. 31, to the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program on a theft charge related to a cellphone stolen from the community room at Oplinger Towers in Nanticoke on July 20, 2025.

Less than three weeks after being sentenced into the program for first-time non-violent offenders, prosecutors say Stone tested positive for a controlled substance.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Maria McCuskey sought to amend the terms of Stone’s ARD sentence to include no alcohol and no drugs.

Prosecutors also sought to have Stone prohibited from patronizing places that serve alcohol and not to associate with anyone who uses drugs and alcohol, according to their motion.

Vough recently granted the request, which prohibits Stone from using drugs and/or alcohol, and to stay out of places that serve alcohol.

Stone is listed in search warrants obtained by Wilkes-Barre City police detectives during the investigation into Clark’s death. Stone is also listed in the criminal complaint that charged Etzel, 37, with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse and kidnapping.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to extract data from Stone’s cellphone between Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2026. In another search warrant, according to the affidavit, Stone, who resided at 114 New Alexander St., Wilkes-Barre, in February 2026, told detectives about Clark’s murder, including “what instruments were utilized” and how Clark’s body was disposed of.

“Stone said Etzel relayed all this during multiple conversations with Stone,” the search warrant affidavit says.

Stone further told detectives, the search warrant affidavits allege, that Clark’s hearing aids and necklace were placed in a box, which were found in a hotel room at the Extended Stay Hotel near Hagerstown, Md., where Etzel was arrested on Feb. 26, on a warrant.

Clark’s body was found on a snow pile on Thayer Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 21, 2026.

Court records say Clark, who was legally deaf, ran away from her adopted family’s home in South Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 17, 2026, when her adopted family reported her missing to Wilkes-Barre City police.

The criminal complaint charging Etzel with Clark’s homicide alleges she kept the teen girl in a closet, gave her a bucket to use to relieve herself, and used a plastic bag to suffocate her inside a first floor apartment at 114 New Alexander St. Etzel concealed Clark’s body in a plastic tote and used a laundry cart she pushed on multiple streets to Thayer Street where surveillance cameras recorded her leaving the body on the snow pile, court records allege.

Stone has not been charged in the Clark homicide investigation.

Etzel, who is deaf, is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the criminal homicide charge on Dec. 22.