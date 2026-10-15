🔊 Listen to this

State Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, is encouraging constituents to mark their calendars to take advantage of free events that will be happening in the 120th Legislative District:

• Concealed Carry Seminar, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 99 East Third St., Wyoming. Pre-registration required.

• Veterans Recognition and Expo, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S. J Strauss Ln., Kingston. Pre-registration required.

• Paper Shredding and e-Recycling, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Dallas School District, 2000 Conyngham Ave., Dallas.

“These events give community members easy access to valuable resources, help them gain knowledge and strengthen connections by ensuring everyone has the opportunity to learn and stay informed,” Pugh said.

For more information, and to RSVP to these events, call Pugh’s office at 570-283-1001 or visit RepPugh.com/Events.