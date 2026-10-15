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A Plains Township woman charged nearly four years ago with neglecting to care for her disabled son before she disposed of the human remains in a shed she set on fire will go to trial in January.

It is the second time Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. has scheduled trial for Linasheri D’Onofrio, 59, as her case has slowly proceeded through court since her arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 15, 2023. Earlier this year, D’Onofrio’s trial was initially scheduled for October.

During a status conference Thursday, Sklarosky reaffirmed D’Onofrio’s trial will be held in January.

As she has during previous court proceedings, D’Onofrio claimed she was wrongfully charged with burning her son, maintaining two men were responsible. D’Onofrio also complained she has been held in solitary confinement at the county correctional facility where she has been attacked by other inmates.

Court records allege D’Onofrio placed the body of her son, Shain D’Onofrio, 24, in a shed while she resided in the Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park on Jumper Road in early September 2017. After she received an eviction notice, court records allege, D’Onofrio moved the remains to another shed before setting it on fire.

Firefighters from Plains Township discovered the body during fire suppression efforts on Feb. 24, 2018.

Shain D’Onofrio had cerebral palsy and was confined to a wheelchair while requiring a caretaker to provide life necessities such as food, shelter and prescriptions.

D’Onofrio is facing charges of third-degree murder, reckless burning and neglect of care of a dependent person.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross is prosecuting.

Attorneys Sydney D. May and Ellen M. Granahan are representing D’Onofrio.