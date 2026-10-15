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Barring legal setbacks, the combined criminal homicide trial of four men accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring another in Freeland will start with jury selection next month.

A pretrial conference was held Thursday before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough for Wally J. Barrera Torres, 22, Lysander Josue Pichardo, 19, Waili Bonilla, 22, and Edgar M. Polanco, 25, and their attorneys.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross advised Vough that all evidence, called discovery, has been turned over to the attorneys representing the four defendants.

With no motions challenging the evidence filed by the defendants’ attorneys, Vough said jury selection will take place Nov. 13, and the trial will begin Nov. 16. Ross estimated he’ll need two to three days to present his case.

A fifth defendant, Emmanuel Franklin Felix, 20, is scheduled to begin trial Nov. 9, as his case was separated from the other four defendants.

The Pennsylvania State Police charged the five men for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of Rafiel Sanz, 18, and wounding of a 15-year-old boy outside a vape shop at 513 Centre St. on Dec. 2, 2025.

A sixth person charged in the deadly shooting, Jhoan A. Solano Castillo, 20, died from injuries sustained in a physical fight while jailed at the county correctional facility on Dec. 20, 2025. Before being arrested and jailed, Solano Castillo was injured in a vehicle crash. No charges have been filed related to Castillo’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan H. Dende is co-prosecuting.

Attorney Max C. Lubin represents Barrera Torres.

Attorney Michael A. Sklarosky represents Pichardo.

Attorney Joseph M. Nocito represents Bonilla.

Attorney Peter J. Moses represents Polanco.

Attorney Patrick M. Rogan represents Felix.