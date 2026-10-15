<p>Attendees at Bear Creek Township’s special meeting on Thursday applaud the board for not expanding the industrial zoning district.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Attendees at Bear Creek Township’s special meeting on Thursday applaud the board for not expanding the industrial zoning district.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Bear Creek resident Christine Fazza speaks during public comment Thursday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Bear Creek resident Christine Fazza speaks during public comment Thursday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Bear Creek Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Suchocki looks at Thursday’s meeting.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Bear Creek Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Suchocki looks at Thursday’s meeting.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Members of the Bear Creek Township Board of Supervisors conduct Thursday’s special meeting.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Members of the Bear Creek Township Board of Supervisors conduct Thursday’s special meeting.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Bear Creek Township resident Paul Miller speaks during public comment.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Bear Creek Township resident Paul Miller speaks during public comment.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Residents in Bear Creek Township filled the volunteer fire department with applause and cheers Thursday as the board of supervisors approved regulations for data centers without expanding the industrial zone.

The board voted during a special meeting unanimously to enact an amended version of Ordinance 4 to the Oct. 15 meeting, which does not include an expansion of the township’s 66-acre industrial zone and would instead restrict data, farm and solar energy area uses to the existing I-1 Industrial Area.

Additionally, the ordinance includes performance requirements and permits data centers by conditional use only, which means the proposal would have to go before the board of supervisors for approval.

“It’s been a tough few weeks here,” Chairman Robert Suchocki told the crowd. “So, thanks to everybody and hopefully we got it done. We’re here to serve you like we promised.”

The board’s adoption of its data center ordinance comes just one day before the Oct. 16 deadline.

The township had 180 days to adopt a curative amendment regulating data centers, and previously considered expanding its industrial zone out of concern that the 66 acres could be considered exclusionary and potentially challenged by developers in court.

Following a public hearing on Aug. 31, the supervisors on Sept. 3 rejected an initial map that would have increased the industrial zone by more than 700%.

This would have expanded the industrial zone from 66 acres to 534 acres, rezoning over 101 individual parcels, many of them residential.

The board considered two other alternative zoning maps, but ultimately struck them down on Thursday in favor of maintaining the zone’s current size.

Many attendees, who have been vocal about their opposition to any kind of industrial zone expansion, thanked the board for listening to their concerns.

Resident Christine Fazza said she was “pretty excited” and “really freaking out” about the board’s decision, and praised her fellow residents for making their voices heard.

“I’m so thankful that we were able to get together every single week and worked so hard, not only Fridays, but many other days, many other nights, many other weekends, doing everything we could to help this township stay the way that we want it to stay,” she said.

Likewise, resident Paul Miller thanked the board for their hard work.

“We got here because of you,” he said. “We came to fight for Bear Creek Township, and we will always be here to support and defend you guys.”

To date, there have been no data center applications submitted to Bear Creek Township.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.

Click for subscription offers.
Previous articleLocal roundup: Berwick, Crestwood girls volleyball continue win streaks
Next articleDiocese of Scranton’s ‘Re-Verse and Be Plaid’ alumni event set for Nov. 4 in Pittston
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.