Attendees at Bear Creek Township’s special meeting on Thursday applaud the board for not expanding the industrial zoning district.

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Residents in Bear Creek Township filled the volunteer fire department with applause and cheers Thursday as the board of supervisors approved regulations for data centers without expanding the industrial zone.

The board voted during a special meeting unanimously to enact an amended version of Ordinance 4 to the Oct. 15 meeting, which does not include an expansion of the township’s 66-acre industrial zone and would instead restrict data, farm and solar energy area uses to the existing I-1 Industrial Area.

Additionally, the ordinance includes performance requirements and permits data centers by conditional use only, which means the proposal would have to go before the board of supervisors for approval.

“It’s been a tough few weeks here,” Chairman Robert Suchocki told the crowd. “So, thanks to everybody and hopefully we got it done. We’re here to serve you like we promised.”

The board’s adoption of its data center ordinance comes just one day before the Oct. 16 deadline.

The township had 180 days to adopt a curative amendment regulating data centers, and previously considered expanding its industrial zone out of concern that the 66 acres could be considered exclusionary and potentially challenged by developers in court.

Following a public hearing on Aug. 31, the supervisors on Sept. 3 rejected an initial map that would have increased the industrial zone by more than 700%.

This would have expanded the industrial zone from 66 acres to 534 acres, rezoning over 101 individual parcels, many of them residential.

The board considered two other alternative zoning maps, but ultimately struck them down on Thursday in favor of maintaining the zone’s current size.

Many attendees, who have been vocal about their opposition to any kind of industrial zone expansion, thanked the board for listening to their concerns.

Resident Christine Fazza said she was “pretty excited” and “really freaking out” about the board’s decision, and praised her fellow residents for making their voices heard.

“I’m so thankful that we were able to get together every single week and worked so hard, not only Fridays, but many other days, many other nights, many other weekends, doing everything we could to help this township stay the way that we want it to stay,” she said.

Likewise, resident Paul Miller thanked the board for their hard work.

“We got here because of you,” he said. “We came to fight for Bear Creek Township, and we will always be here to support and defend you guys.”

To date, there have been no data center applications submitted to Bear Creek Township.