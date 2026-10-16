🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area Regional Police say they caught two men stealing cooking oil from Pizza Loven early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the eatery on Wyoming Avenue when the business owner through security footage observed two men siphoning cooking oil from a tank just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived at the business, they caught Jose Miguel Medina Soto, 31, and Arlin Salvador Castillo Medina, 28, sitting inside a truck with a tank siphoning cooking oil from the pizzeria’s tank, police allege.

Police say an estimated 150 gallons of cooking oil was siphoned.

Soto and Medina were arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of theft, possessing instruments of crime, criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night. Soto and Medina were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail, each.

Police said an ICE detainer was placed on Soto.