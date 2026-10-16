The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center has received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, adding to money it received earlier in the year.
The funding caps a record $4.8 billion the Department of Veterans Affairs spent nationwide in fiscal 2026 to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities through the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
“This funding allows the Wilkes-Barre VA to continue modernizing and improving so our facility remains safe, efficient and equipped to provide high-quality care for our veterans,” said Russell Lloyd, director of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Projects funded at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter include:
• Construction of a new chiller plant
• Elevator modernization
• A new CT scanner
The VA obligated all $4.8 billion available in fiscal 2026, according to a news release.
Nationwide, maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter include:
• $1.18 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities
• $938 million for major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants
• $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates
The VA said that since Jan. 20, 2025, it has:
• Enrolled more than 300,000 new veterans in VA health care in 2026
• Opened 43 new VA health care facilities
• Completed a record 82.1 million direct care appointments in fiscal 2025, up 4.1% from fiscal 2024
• Completed a record 60 million community care appointments in fiscal 2025, up 12% from fiscal 2024
• Offered veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside normal operating hours
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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.