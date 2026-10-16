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The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center has received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, adding to money it received earlier in the year.

The funding caps a record $4.8 billion the Department of Veterans Affairs spent nationwide in fiscal 2026 to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities through the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

“This funding allows the Wilkes-Barre VA to continue modernizing and improving so our facility remains safe, efficient and equipped to provide high-quality care for our veterans,” said Russell Lloyd, director of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Projects funded at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter include:

• Construction of a new chiller plant

• Elevator modernization

• A new CT scanner

The VA obligated all $4.8 billion available in fiscal 2026, according to a news release.

Nationwide, maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter include:

• $1.18 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities

• $938 million for major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants

• $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates

The VA said that since Jan. 20, 2025, it has:

• Enrolled more than 300,000 new veterans in VA health care in 2026

• Opened 43 new VA health care facilities

• Completed a record 82.1 million direct care appointments in fiscal 2025, up 4.1% from fiscal 2024

• Completed a record 60 million community care appointments in fiscal 2025, up 12% from fiscal 2024

• Offered veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside normal operating hours

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.