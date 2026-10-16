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A Wilkes-Barre man convicted of third-degree murder in the 2024 fatal shooting of an adversary on a busy downtown street has appealed his sentence.

Branden M. Delcastillo, 30, claims his traumatic childhood, protective instincts and rehabilitative potential were ignored when Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced him to 20 to 40 years in state prison in June 2026.

Delcastillo pled guilty to a general count of criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of Lonnie Davis on East Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 9, 2024, but left it to Sklarosky to determine the level of guilt.

After two days of proceedings, Sklarosky convicted Delcastillo of third-degree murder.

Testimony during the guilt phase proceedings detailed Davis was formally involved in a relationship with Delcastillo’s mother, Barbara Montoya. After the relationship ended in 2021, Montoya testified that Davis sent multiple threatening voice mails and social media messages, including a threat to harm Delcastillo.

Delcastillo’s trial lawyers, John B. Pike and Andrew D. Bigda, argued Delcastillo was protecting his mother when they encountered Davis on East Northampton Street.

Davis and Montoya were engaged in an argument when Delcastillo retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and fired shots at Davis, who was struck multiple times, stumbled across the street, and collapsed near the front entrance of Movies 14. Davis died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The shooting happened during the day when the street was congested with motorists and pedestrians.

In his appeal filed by Attorney Matthew P. Kelly with the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Delcastillo raises three challenges:

Sklarosky abused his discretion in failing to properly consider the mitigating evidence with regard to Delcastillo’s extreme childhood trauma and repeated exposure to severe domestic violence, chronic abuse and significant psychological injuries, all which impacted his conduct on Sept. 9, 2024.

Sklarosky abused his discretion in failing to consider Delcastillo’s post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic hyper vigilance, anxiety, and trauma related impairments that affected his perception of danger and decision making at the time of the offense.

And, Delcastillo alleges Sklarosky abused his discretion in ignoring evidence that demonstrated Delcastillo’s substantial rehabilitative potential.