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WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6% in September — the lowest rate in three years and only one-tenth above the record low set in summer 2023 — just five months after Gov. Josh Shapiro took office.

The PA rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was up one-tenth from August to 4.2%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2026.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has declined by eight-tenths of a percentage point from its September 2025 level of 4.4%. The United States’ rate has declined just two-tenths over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 4,000 over the month to a record high 6,663,000 in September. Employment also rose to a record level while unemployment dropped 9,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were essentially unchanged from August’s record high level.

Jobs increased over the month in six of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest volume gain was in education & health services, up 4,600.

Over the year, jobs were up 45,000 with gains in seven of the 11 super-sectors. The largest volume gain from last September was in education & health services (+32,600).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

September 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.