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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas denied a request by prosecutors to continue next week’s homicide trial of Reymer Gonzales as they desire a review by a state appellate court.

Lupas earlier this month denied a prosecutor’s request to consolidate the trial of Gonzales, 21, with another defendant, Eliezer Santana, 20.

Gonzales and Santana were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, Troop N, with the fatal shooting of Rolando K. Cepeda, 18, outside Performance Auto Repair on West 23rd St in Hazle Township on April 14, 2023. A third defendant, Ismael Valdez Batista, 21, who was the getaway driver, previously pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.

Gonzales’ trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy, while Santana is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors filed a consolidation petition for one trial for Gonzales and Santana, which Lupas denied on Oct. 5.

Gonzales was arrested April 18, 2023, while Santana was extradited to Luzerne County after he was apprehended in the Dominican Republic in June 2026.

After Lupas denied to consolidate Gonzales and Santana for one trial on Oct. 5, prosecutors moved to have the judge certify his order that is required to seek a review from the Pennsylvania Superior Court, and also sought to stay Gonzales’ trial. Lupas denied to certify his order on Oct. 8, advising that Gonzales’ trial will be held next week.

Earlier this week, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, and Assistant District Attorneys James L. McMonagle Jr. and Brian Coleman filed a second motion seeking a stay in Gonzales’ trial.

“The Commonwealth has the right to seek permission from the Superior Court to file a petition seeking review of (Lupas’) order denying consolidation,” prosecutors wrote in their second motion seeking to postpone Gonzales’ trial.

Prosecutors advocate that having two identical trials would be a considerable expense.

Meanwhile, Gonzales’ attorney, Thomas C. Clemens of Philadelphia, has filed several motions to exclude evidence, including social media communications. During previous court proceedings, prosecutors played a recorded Instagram chat session hosted by Gonzales when he bragged about Rolando being in a body bag.

Lupas has not ruled upon the second motion seeking a stay by prosecutors.