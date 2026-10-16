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Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Mike Boyle, and Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney recently met with Wilkes-Barre Area High School Student Brielle Fisher to discuss her community service initiative, Kicks for Kids.

Fisher founded Kicks for Kids, a community service initiative that gives kids and teens the confidence to take the next step toward success. Her mission is to provide kids and teens with the footwear they need for everyday use, sports events, and many other activities.

Fisher will host a Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive on Saturday, Nov. 7 from noon to 3 p.m., at Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s stadium front entrance, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains.

Participants are asked to bring new or slightly used shoes to support kids and teens in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

When describing her initiative, Fisher stated, “I chose Kicks for Kids to be my Community Service Initiative because kids and teens not having proper shoes is an issue I see firsthand every day at school. For example, this past wrestling season, my teammate’s wrestling shoes broke, and he was unable to afford a new pair. To many kids and teens, a pair of shoes may seem like something small. To others, it can be the first step to new opportunities. For some kids and teens, not having the right shoes can be a barrier that prevents them from participating in physical activities and leaves them on the sidelines. Through my Community Service Initiative, Kicks for Kids, I would like to provide shoes for kids and teens who may not have access to the necessary footwear, whether for the current season, physical activities, or everyday use.”

Monetary donation boxes for Kicks for Kids are located at the Wilkes-Barre Police Station, 15 N. Washington St., and the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Headquarters, 20-22 E. Ross St.

Visit the initiative’s Instagram page at @kicks.for.kids14 for more information about Kicks for Kids.