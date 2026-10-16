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Milling and paving of South Main Street, between South Street and Academy/Hazle Street, will begin on Monday and continue through Friday.

Parking meters on both sides of South Main Street from South to Academy/Hazle, will be bagged, indicating “No Parking.” Vehicles parked at the bagged meters will be ticketed and towed.

Parking restrictions will remain in place from Monday through Friday. The schedule is weather permitting.

Additionally, on Sunday, “No Parking” signs will be placed along Carey Avenue between Division Street and Horton Street, on Horton Street between Carey Avenue and South Main Street, and on Blackman Street between South Main Street and the Wilkes-Barre Township line as recent paving is sealed and traffic lines are painted.

Parking restrictions will remain in place from Monday through Wednesday.

Vehicles parked at the “No Parking” Zones will be ticketed and towed. The schedule is weather permitting.