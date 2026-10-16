Filing advances the Governor’s Executive Order on data centers

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen visited Wayne Memorial Hospital — part of the Wayne Memorial Health System — to officially launch the state-level Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to help boost retention, limit turnover, and maintain a skilled health care workforce.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro filed a petition this week with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to intervene in a proceeding challenging PPL Electric Utilities’ current rate structure — a step to help protect Pennsylvania electricity customers from rising costs and reliability risks tied to data center development in the commonwealth.

The petition marks the first time in at least 15 years that a governor has intervened in a PUC proceeding.

The governor’s petition supports a complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA), which argues that PPL’s current rates, service classifications, and procedures do not adequately protect existing customers from paying costs caused by large data centers or from potential outages, especially as large data centers increase electricity demand.

OCA is asking the PUC to require PPL to revise its rates and rules to address these concerns.

“Pennsylvanians should not be left paying higher electric bills because of data center developers,” said Shapiro. “As these projects bring new demand to our electric grid, we must make sure the companies driving those costs pay their fair share and that families, small businesses, and Pennsylvania employers can continue to afford their utility bills while counting on reliable electricity. This is yet another action my administration is taking to protect consumers and hold data center developers accountable.”

Through this petition, Shapiro is seeking formal party status in the PUC proceeding, which would allow his administration to present evidence, make legal arguments, and participate directly in the case. The administration is joining the case to advocate for stronger protections that ensure data centers pay for the electric system costs they cause and that existing customers are protected from reliability risks caused by data centers.

Among other measures, the governor will advocate for PPL to establish a separate customer class for large data centers and to allocate costs caused by their electricity demand to that data center class.

Statewide Nurse Shortage Assistance Program launched in Wayne County

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen visited Wayne Memorial Hospital — part of the Wayne Memorial Health System (WMHS) — to officially launch the state-level Nurse Shortage Assistance Program (NSAP) to help boost retention, limit turnover, and maintain a skilled health care workforce.

Secured by the governor in the 2026-27 budget, $5 million in loan repayment assistance funding will be distributed to NSAP recipients through the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and servicer, Scholars Network.

In the program’s first year, up to 200 nursing students could receive up to $10,000 per year, building a pipeline of trained nursing professionals who deliver high-quality care all across the commonwealth.

“By expanding education programs, providing tuition assistance, and connecting nursing students with hospitals, we can ensure there are enough skilled professionals in our communities to deliver high-quality patient care,” said Shapiro. “Investing in Pennsylvania’s nursing students not only gives them peace of mind that they’ll have a good job after college, but it creates a pipeline of new, highly trained nurses for our communities to directly address the Commonwealth’s nursing shortage.”

According to a Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania report, Pennsylvania hospitals reported that an average of 15% of their licensed nursing positions are vacant, leaving existing nurses stretched thin and working longer hours. By 2028, the situation is projected to worsen, with the commonwealth expected to face a shortage of 22,000 nurses.

“Investing in our nursing workforce is one of the most effective ways to protect public health and expand care in every corner of Pennsylvania,” said Bogen. “The Nurse Shortage Assistance Program will bring top-tier talent to communities across the state and give dedicated professionals a reason to stay long-term.”

Eligible recipients must be pursuing a nursing degree and commit to a three-year work placement at a partnering Pennsylvania hospital after graduation. Hospitals that participate in NSAP must also commit employer matching funds equal to at least 100% of the requested state funding, resulting in a potential loan repayment of $20,000 per year for nurses.

WMHS serves over 100,000 residents annually across Wayne and Pike counties and the surrounding areas, offering a wide array of health care services designed to meet evolving local needs.

DMVA listening sessions to improve post-military experiences for women veterans

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) this week announced a new series of free listening sessions designed to bring together Pennsylvania’s women veterans to learn about the unique challenges they face and highlight resources available to support them after transitioning from military to civilian status

These listening sessions build on DMVA’s work to improve post-military access to benefits, ensure financial stability, and increase a sense of belonging and visibility for the more than 64,000 women veterans across the commonwealth.

Women currently make up about 10% of the total veteran population. The number of women veterans is trending toward 16% by 2043.

“Women are the fastest-growing demographic of veterans in the nation. It’s important that we focus on them now and work to understand their needs and challenges related to post-military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “These listening sessions will empower women veterans to elevate their community presence, openly share their insights, and drive meaningful, lasting progress.”

Three sessions are currently scheduled for 2026, with more in the works for 2027. Here are the three upcoming sessions women veterans can register for and attend:

• Oct. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach & Wellness Center

2142 Freeport Road, North East, PA

• Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lancaster Public Library

151 North Queen St., Lancaster

• Nov. 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

American Legion Gardner Werner Post 154

14515 State Route 3001, Montrose

AG Sunday takes action to ensure sensitive consumer information is protected

Attorney General Dave Sunday this week announced that Pennsylvania is joining a coalition of state attorneys general in filing a notice in the bankruptcy proceedings of Character Technologies, Inc. — the company behind the popular chatbot company Character.AI.

The court filing regards sensitive consumer information — including information about children — obtained by Character.AI’s chatbot platform that must be protected in any potential sale that includes transfers of the company’s assets.

Because a coalition of states, including Pennsylvania, has already identified security and privacy concerns related to Character.AI’s practices, consumer protection must be prioritized throughout bankruptcy proceedings and any potential sale.

“We have seen time and time again tech companies prioritize profits over the safety of their users — many of them children — so we must continue to do everything in our power to protect those consumers,” Sunday said. “We have already found toxic interactions and activity with this platform, and cannot assume sensitive and personal information will be handled properly.”

Character.AI is an artificial intelligence chatbot platform that allows users to interact with AI-powered chatbot “characters” designed to mimic human conversation and relationships. These chatbot characters include fictional and celebrity personas, children’s cartoon characters, and others that present themselves as psychologists, therapists, and doctors.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.