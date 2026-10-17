Javin Fernandez, 18, of Plymouth, listens and uses magnifiers to see the speakers during the introductions at the Interview the Industry event

Collen Rhein, 18, of Pottsville, interacts with Ellen Meehan, human resources director at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre, during the Interview The Industry event.

Kristen Lilly, director of vision resources at Northeast Sight Services, displays a variety of devices to aid in vision during the introductions at the Interview the Industry Event.

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WILKES-BARRE — Local students with visual impairments became interviewers Friday at a reverse job fair at the THINK Center, quizzing area employers on what they look for when hiring.

The event was called Interview the Industry: Today’s Talent Gives Value to Tomorrow’s Workforce. Northeast Sight Services organized it with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the state Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services to mark National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Twelve students ages 14 to 21 took part. All are in Northeast Sight Services’ Transitioning to Independence program, which prepares high school and early college-age students for life after school, “whether that’s employment, you know, going to college, living on their own,” said Amy George Feldman, the agency’s president and CEO.

The students rotated among tables in a speed-dating format, alone or in small groups. They met with representatives of eight organizations, including United Way of Wyoming Valley, Metz Culinary, Geisinger, Benco Dental, Coal Creative and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre.

Feldman said the goal was for students to learn “how to be professional, how to talk to different people, how to ask questions, how to be respectful, how to build their resume, and what kind of education or skill sets they need as they go into the future.”

The program meets every third Friday from September to May. This was the first time the agency has partnered with the bureau and the chamber on an event like this, Feldman said.

The morning opened with a presentation, which included a segment on workplace accommodations and assistive technology by Kristen Lilly, a vision rehabilitation therapist with Northeast Sight Services.

Feldman said she hoped employers came away understanding that people with vision impairments “just need some adaptations and they just need some different devices, and they need things to help make their workplace more accommodating.”

More information is available at NortheastSight.org.