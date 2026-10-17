More than 125 artisans, crafters participate craft festival

Marguerite Pugh, from Kernel Moonies, gives out samples to attendees at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

Angela Cook stands with her hot air balloons and angel crafts at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

Matthew Powell from Bad Buddy Carving stands with his doctor bo little wood carving sculpture at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

Bryan Kollar shows Ireland Johnson, one of the trunk or treaters, a toy from the 1980s at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

Some of the classic cars at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

Some of the stands at the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival.

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NANTICOKE — For more than three decades, Janice Mikolajczyk has returned to Luzerne County Community College each fall with a collection of handmade treasures, a familiar spot among the vendors, and customers who know just where to find her.

At 80 years old, she has no plans to put away her sewing machine.

Mikolajczyk, owner of Thimbles and Thread, was among more than 125 artisans and crafters participating in the 37th annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival on Saturday. The event brought shoppers, alumni, volunteers, and community members to the college’s main campus for a day of handmade goods, food, and familiar faces.

For Mikolajczyk, who has participated since 1995, the festival is about much more than selling her creations.

“The people, my customers, they know where I’m at here, and they patronize me every year,” she said. “It’s due to them that I’m still doing what I’m doing, and making what I’m making.”

Her booth offers a little bit of everything, from reversible table runners and handmade bags to kitchen accessories, aprons, and tiny decorative dresses designed to fit over bottles of dish soap.

Many of her creations begin with a customer asking whether she can make something they’ve seen or imagined.

Sometimes, she has to figure out how to make it herself.

When customers began requesting aprons designed to hold freshly collected chicken eggs, Mikolajczyk didn’t have a pattern. Instead, she studied a photograph sent to her phone and created her own.

It’s a skill she’s been developing for most of her life.

Mikolajczyk first learned to sew in school, when students spent part of the year learning cooking and part learning sewing. As a young woman, she struggled to find dresses that fit her tall frame, so she began making her own.

A neighbor who sewed clothing for her children helped her learn, although the lessons came with high expectations.

When Mikolajczyk made a mistake, her neighbor insisted she remove the stitches and start again.

Decades later, she still remembers those lessons, and still doesn’t particularly enjoy ripping out stitches.

Over the years, her sewing has evolved with the needs of her customers. She’s made clothing, baby quilts, walker bags, adult bibs, and accessories for health care workers, including colorful coverings for stethoscopes used with pediatric patients.

Her sons have become part of the tradition, too, helping her transport her creations and set up at shows.

“I’m gonna be, what, 81 next year, and my boys don’t want me to stop,” she said.

Their encouragement, along with the customers who return year after year, keeps her going.

That same spirit of connection has helped sustain the LCCC Alumni Craft Festival for 37 years.

According to event organizer Bonnie Lauer, the festival began as a community fundraiser for a young boy battling cancer and eventually grew into one of the college’s longstanding annual traditions.

Over the years, its purpose evolved to support the next generation of LCCC students.

Today, proceeds benefit the Abigail George Scholarship, an endowed fund named in honor of a late LCCC graduate who helped lead the festival for many years.

Lauer said the fund awarded scholarships to 10 students this year, with individual awards ranging from approximately $1,000 to $2,500.

For students pursuing higher education in Luzerne County, that support represents another way the college and its alumni continue to invest in the community.

And for the Alumni Association, the festival offers something beyond fundraising.

“We don’t have reunions, per se, here at the college, so it’s kind of a reunion,” Lauer said.

Graduates, former employees, longtime vendors, and their families return to campus each year, reconnecting with people and a place that has been part of their lives.

Some travel from outside the region. Others have remained involved for decades.

Lauer said two volunteers have participated in every festival, while many members of the Alumni Association board return annually to help make the event possible.

Approximately 25 volunteers assisted throughout Saturday’s festival, including students earning community service credits.

The event’s continued popularity also reflects the care taken in selecting vendors. Each prospective participant submits an application and photographs of their work for review, helping organizers maintain a diverse selection of handmade goods.

Lauer, who has been involved in organizing the event for 25 years, said the relationships with returning vendors and the efforts of volunteers have been essential to its success.

For a community college that serves students from across the region, the festival also offers an opportunity to bring generations together, from graduates who attended decades ago to students just beginning their educational journeys.

And among the rows of handmade crafts, seasonal decorations, and familiar faces, Mikolajczyk continues a tradition of her own.

After 31 years, she still enjoys the work, the people, and the chance to create something someone else will treasure.

Her sons will help her pack up at the end of the day, just as they helped her set up that morning.

And, if her loyal customers have anything to say about it, she’ll be back again next year.