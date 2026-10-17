An antique mining sign leans against a rail switch on a vendor’s table during the annual mining antiques sale and swap meet Saturday. The event brought people from as far as Alaska to Wilkes-Barre, and was held inside the Doubletree by Hilton.

Hundreds of items were up for grabs during the Eastern Mining Collectors Association’s annual sale and swap meet Saturday. Everything from various types of mining lamps to dynamite blasting machines were available to purchase.

Collectors shop across roughly 25 different vendors during Saturday’s mining antiques sale and swap meet at the Hitlon Doubletree in Wilkes-Barre. The event was put on by the Eastern Mining Collectors Association.

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Collectors from as far as Alaska found themselves inside the Doubletree by Hilton in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, hoping to find and sell pieces of mining history.

The Eastern Mining Collectors Association held it’s annual mining antiques sale and swap meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring roughly 25 vendors from far and wide that displayed everything from lamps to dynamite blasters.

Event organizer Robert “Chris” Hacker said the association hopes to pique the interest of local, younger mining historians, and hobbyists.

“If you look around there’s a good mix of young and old. Up until about two or three years ago it was just alot of older guys, and the hobby was fading as collectors would pass,” Hacker said. “In this region there’s a lot of younger guys involved in the mines now…and they’re interested in the mining history.”

He said the association has been around since the 1990’s and runs a few shows a year, alternating between Eastern and Western Pennsylvania.

Looking over a mining anemometer, Scranton resident Chris Kroschinski explained how the tool was used to measure air velocity and calculate airflow volume within a mine. He said he enjoyed coming out to the event and was glad it was back in the area.

“We’ve had one (event) here last year, but since then there were none before it,” he said. “I think its important to get events like this in this area to get more poeple into the collecting. We need to have people understand the history and actually be interested in it.”

One of the younger vendors was Tunkhannock resident Daniel Shurtleff, who was selling the anemometer. Shurtleff said he became interested in mining about eight years ago after following up on his own family’s history.

He brought several items to sell, and had his eye on a few new possible additions as well.

“The coolest thing I like are the old signs, because they’re more visually appealing,” he said as he pointed to a yellow calendar holder he was selling that advertised Hudson coal.

The next table down Linda Filipone demonstrated an oid rail switch she was selling. Filipone came to the event as a vendor with her husband, and both families have long mining histories across the state.

“Event if you don’t want to buy something its good tojust look around and see the history here,” the greater Philadelphia resident said. “And there’s a lot of history here.”

Hacker said Northeast Pennsylvania holds a great value to the mining collectible community nationwide.

“There’s so much anthracite mining history here and it was all fairly early,” he said.

He continued that shows are not only meant to help collectors buy and sell, but also assist individuals with identifying artifacts if needed.

Find information about the association and upcoming shows on Facebook at Facebook Eureka Mining Collectibles.