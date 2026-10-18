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The 20th Senatorial District race on Nov. 3 is between Republican incumbent Lisa Baker and Democrat challenger and public school teacher Jackie Baker.

Lisa, 64, of Lehman Township, won the seat in 2007 and is running for a sixth term.

An inductee of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Hall of Fame, Lisa Baker resides in Lehman Township, with Gary, her husband of more than 40 years.

She is a graduate of Dallas High School and Shippensburg University, where she received a B.A. in Government Administration.

Jackie, a resident of Susquehanna County, campaigned against Lisa in 2022. This is Jackie’s third run for the state senate, and her second time campaigning for a seat in the 20th District.

Jackie is public school teacher with over 20 years of experience, and has Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mansfield University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Wilkes University.

Ahead of the election on Nov. 3, The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the most important issues in the 2026 campaign and how they plan to solve them if chosen to serve the 20th District.

Lisa Baker

“The top concern I hear from people is affordability, whether in their business or at their kitchen table. While federal decisions drive much of these concerns, state officials must do everything we can to help.

In Harrisburg, we need to enable individuals to qualify for better jobs. We can do this through expanded education and training opportunities, while creating a climate to attract new employers and convince employers to expand operations.

State government must also use its power to address the skyrocketing utility rates. Pennsylvania is the hub of the largest power grid, PJM, and while we were successful in eliminating the multi-state electricity tax, Governor Shapiro’s price cap is causing Pennsylvania families to pay more while residents of other states pay less. We need to require other states to do their fair share and pay more to keep PJM viable.

People have legitimate concerns about data centers, and they are frustrated about the lack of transparency. I believe the process should include the proper release of documents and holding adequate public meetings for residents to ask questions and get objections on the record before decisions are made. I oppose legislation that seeks to strip local control of land use decisions. If a bill to hit the pause button advances, I am open to considering it. While development is best handled at the local level, we need to ensure communities have the power to fight against unwanted projects, that environmental protections are clearly spelled out, and contributions to the community are commensurate with the imposed costs.

As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am focused on public safety. The first responsibility of any elected official is to ensure their communities are safe. Throughout my career, I have advocated for victims, and I am proud to spearhead legislation to support our brave men and women in blue who put their lives on the line each day to defend our communities.

Our government must be more accountable to the people who we represent. I am focused on balancing the state budget, as families do in their households, and imposing greater oversight over the tax dollars spent by ensuring conservative spending levels and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. Using this approach, we were able to reduce Governor Shapiro’s spending plan by more than $1B while maintaining the Rainy Day Fund and without increasing taxes. Legislators must also work for the people, and not themselves, which is why I have introduced commonsense reforms to ban cash gifts and bring transparency to dark money groups.

We must make health care more accessible. I will continue working with local, state, and federal officials to bring much needed services closer to home and to simplify the process of regionalizing EMS services to ensure coverage.

People sent me to Harrisburg to act with integrity, to listen to and act upon their concerns, and deliver lasting results. I am humbly asking them for their support and trust in representing them once again.”

Jackie Baker

• Invest in public schools, lower property taxes: “Quality education shouldn’t come at the cost of driving seniors and families out of their homes. Jackie will advocate for increasing the state’s share of public school funding to reduce the heavy burden placed on local property taxes.”

• Protect local control and infrastructure – no data centers: “Rapid expansion and large-scale industrial projects, like data center development, shouldn’t bypass the concerns of local residents. Jackie will fight to ensure local municipalities retain zoning authority, protect ratepayers from unfair energy cost hikes, and secure state infrastructure funds to repair our roads and bridges and to expand broadband internet services throughout the district.”

• Support rural healthcare and EMS services: “Our volunteer fire companies and emergency services are the backbone of community safety, yet many are struggling with rising costs and dwindling funding. Jackie supports direct state grants and sustainable funding mechanisms for local volunteer fire and EMS departments. Jackie will fight to protect our rural hospitals and access to healthcare in rural areas.”

• Support for veterans: “Jackie is dedicated to expanding support for commonwealth veterans and their families. Jackie prioritizes increasing access to rural healthcare and mental health services, expanding tax credits for veteran-owned businesses, and securing dedicated state funding to tackle veteran housing instability.”

• Support small businesses: “Small businesses are the heart of our communities across PA. Jackie will work to streamline state agency approval processes, deliver direct access to state economic grants and loans, and protect small businesses from unfair taxes.”