Mike Harostock, Republican nominee for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 121, answers questions from Times Leader staff during an editorial board meeting Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre.

Mike Harostock, Republican nominee for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 121, answers questions from Times Leader staff during an editorial board meeting Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre.

Mike Harostock, Republican nominee for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 121, answers questions from Times Leader staff during an editorial board meeting Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre.

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Mike Harostock has spent his life solving problems.

When Bear Creek Village needed new leadership following longtime mayor Walter Mitchell’s retirement and no one wanted the job, Harostock stepped up to the plate.

As a scientist and inventor by trade, he recently designed and launched proprietary, industry-leading technology at his family-owned information services company.

Harostock wants to utilize that kind of solutions-based thinking in Harrisburg.

The Republican candidate is running to represent Pennsylvania’s 121st District in the state House of Representatives, a seat held by retiring Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski since 2007.

Harostock is running as the Republican candidate for the 121st District against Democratic candidate Jessica McClay.

“My background in science and problem solving has taught me how to break apart complicated systems, examine them, understand how they work, find efficiencies, and find new ways to do things,” said Harostock during a recent interview with the Times Leader Media Group Editorial Board.

During that meeting, Harostock explained how he would go about lowering taxes and protecting first responders if elected in November.

Additionally, he gave his stance on data center development and term limits.

Lower taxes, costs

When businesses and residents leave the area, it erodes the tax base.

“And who makes up the difference?” he asked. “We do.”

For Harostock, economic development, or building the business and industrial tax base, is the most important component of giving relief to citizen taxpayers.

Additionally, Harostock is a supporter of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and was happy to see Gov. Josh Shapiro include it in the 2026-2027 budget.

When it comes to affordability, access to child care for working parents is also a top priority for Harostock.

“We talk to folks every day and learn about the hurdles of child care and the strain it puts on families, both in the workplace, where one out of four workers face a disciplinary type issue with work over child care, and 13% of our local workforce has left work altogether because either child care has become expensive enough that they’re not making enough to make it make sense, or they can’t find scheduling or shifting that works around their lives,” he said.

Ending the federal mandate tied to the so-called “Rain Tax” was a good thing, in Harostock’s opinion, because of how it disproportionately affects municipalities.

If the stormwater fees were to continue, Harostock said, “If we can do something to maybe make this comprehensive or unified, I think that would make sense.”

Term limits

Harostock was one of the candidates in this year’s race to commit support for term limits in Congress by signing the term limits convention pledge.

While he honored Eddie Day Pashinski for his decades of service, he also noted that the 121st District seat has only been occupied by three people since 1969.

“So, when I look at it, and when I look at even my own teams at work, cycling or bringing in new perspectives and new ideas is important,” he said. “In my mind, a ten-year term limit makes sense for a state Rep.”

That ten-year window, in his opinion, would give someone enough time to understand how government can effectively work for the people, while also making sure the person in that role maintains a fresh perspective on issues and is “not stuck maybe in an old way of doing things.”

“That’s how I’ve seen it in private industry work really well, where there is a cycle of folks through a team or through a department to get new perspectives, get new ideas, find new ways to do things,” Harostock said.

Data centers

Working closely with citizens’ groups that oppose data center development, like Bear Creek Protectors and Plains Township Defenders, has given Harostock a better understanding of what those communities want.

He told the Times Leader that his stance is this: “I’m for responsible development where municipalities want it.”

He believes navigating such a new and ever-evolving issue requires a comprehensive approach.

“As a former zoning officer, I completely agree with how PA zoning works, where the people closest to a zoning decision are the ones who have input on it. Zoning happens on a municipal level. Can we do things on a state level to maybe unify or make certain rules more cohesive? Sure, we can.”

But at the end of the day, he said, the power should belong to the people.

“The communities need to make their voices heard, and make their wishes known to councils or supervisors boards,” he said.

Fire, police

Harostock expressed his admiration for first responders who “go to work every day not knowing” if they’ll make it home safe.

If elected, his priority would be funding equipment to make their lives safer and easier. He referenced Wilkes-Barre City buying ten new police cars with updated technology as a great way to do this.

Harostock also believes in the importance of forming community partnerships to help build citizens’ trust in and respect for police officers.

Working across the aisle

Harostock touted the relationships he’s made with people from all walks of life during his campaign, including Democrats, to help serve the 121st District.

Working together in a bipartisan way is part of the job, he said, and it’s something he intends to continue if he were elected.

“I’ve never worked for a boss, and I’ve never given a presentation in a boardroom where people don’t get along is an acceptable excuse for a lack of progress,” he said.

For Harostock, it’s all about serving the greater good for the community he hopes to represent.

He said, “How could we not get along if we’re here to help everybody?”

Questions asked in this editorial interview were contributed by executive editor Jake Higgins, news editor Liz Baumeister, and reporters Margaret Roarty, Jennifer Learn-Andes, and Bill O’Boyle.

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Questions asked in this editorial interview were contributed by executive editor Jake Higgins, news editor Liz Baumeister, and reporters Margaret Roarty, Jennifer Learn-Andes, and Bill O’Boyle.