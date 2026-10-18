Jessica McClay, Democratic candidate for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 121st District, is interviewed by Times Leader staff on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Wilkes-Barre.

Jessica McClay, Democratic candidate for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 121st District, is interviewed by Times Leader staff on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Wilkes-Barre.

Jessica McClay, Democratic candidate for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 121st District, is interviewed by Times Leader staff on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Wilkes-Barre.

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Jessica McClay doesn’t consider herself a politician, even as she sets her sights on representing the 121st District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I tell everybody, to me, it’s community service. It’s my way of helping the community. You know, if I’m elected to go to Harrisburg, it will be the same thing,” McClay said when she sat down for an interview with the Times Leader Media Group Editorial Board.

During that time, McClay spoke about the issues most important to her campaign, and why she feels she should be the one to take over for retiring Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, who held the seat for two decades.

McClay is running as the Democratic candidate for the 121st District against Republican candidate Mike Harostock.

McClay, who chairs the Wilkes-Barre City Council, pitched herself as someone from a working-class background who understands what it’s like to choose between paying a light bill and buying groceries.

It’s that relatability, she said, that makes her the best person for the job.

“I have to work because we all have bills. So it’s very important to me. I want people to understand that I’m just like them. I understand them. It doesn’t matter to me, party lines. Everybody’s got struggles nowadays,” she said.

Affordability seemed to be McClay’s top priority. She also touched on access to health care, funding for police and fire responders, and her stance on data center development in Pennsylvania.

Affordability

When knocking on doors and speaking with people in the 121st District, McClay said affordability is the main thing on everyone’s mind, whether it’s the price of housing, gas, groceries, or health care.

“That is the biggest thing right now in Wilkes-Barre, and it’s affecting everybody. It’s not just, you know, certain people. It’s everybody across the board. Retirees are struggling with it,” McClay said.

To tackle that issue as a representative, McClay would prioritize bringing grant money back.

“That is a huge thing. Being on city council, I see that. I know what it brings back to our community,” she said.

Creating more affordable housing is something McClay said she’s advocated for while on council, and would love to see an increase in the housing tax breaks or the down payment assistance programs.

McClay also said she would support regulating corporate price gouging.

Lowering health care costs is also important to McClay, especially because she has experienced those costs herself.

“I mean, up to two months ago, I was paying $589 for an inhaler. That’s an exorbitant amount of money that, gratefully, I can do that now that my children are grown and I don’t have their costs, but I would imagine that some people just forgo that medication and that is a life-saving medication. At least it is for me. So I understand these costs, and that is something that I definitely will be wanting to work on,” she said.

Data center development

Data center development is something McClay has been watching closely, especially as it relates to communities in the 121st District.

McClay said she has been to every Bear Creek Township meeting regarding its data center ordinance, which was passed on Thursday , Oct. 15 .

McClay took a balanced approach to data center development, saying that if development were to move forward, guardrails need to be put in place.

“Even if there’s not a proposed data center, they need to start working on making sure that they regulate that they don’t come into residential areas. That’s just not where they belong,” she said.

Funding for police/first responders

McClay has been on Wilkes-Barre City Council since 2024 and, in that time, has prioritized funding for police and fire. During her meeting with the editorial board, she promised she’d never defund the police.

“I’m a mom of a police officer, so it’s near and dear to my heart. I wanna make sure that they have the resources that they need to make it home to their families safe every night. That’s my number one priority,” she said.

When first elected to council, McClay went on a tour of the police and fire stations to better understand needs and concerns.

“At the time they needed washing machines for every firehouse, so we approved that funding,” McClay said.

McClay started her work with the city when she served for a decade as a member of the Fire Civil Service Board.

This gave her insight into the department’s hiring procedures and showed her the importance of getting skilled firefighters.

“During my time there, I actually changed the process so they get extra points for somebody who’s already taken a course that makes it a little easier. They get on the road a little bit faster. So that was great,” she said.

‘Rain Tax’

The so-called “Rain Tax” has been a controversial topic for many years and was recently thrust back into the spotlight after President Donald Trump signed an executive order rolling back a 2009 federal directive tied to the Chesapeake Bay cleanup.

“I have always said that I would love to see the rain tax for residential customers go away, but we also need to figure out a way to subsidize what that tax has been doing.”

The “Rain Tax,” or stormwater fee, has been beneficial to the community with cleaning up our waterways, McClay said.

“In my district, we just raised the Brookside Levee, which costs $1.2 million and that helped so that those residents don’t have to pay flood insurance,” she said.

Working across party lines

Pennsylvania is one of the few states with a split legislature. The House is Democratic-controlled, and the Senate is Republican-controlled.

If that were to remain the same following November’s election, the Times Leader asked McClay if she would work with those across the aisle to benefit her district.

“I make the joke to people like I’ve been doing this for 32 years. My husband is a Republican, so we’ve been married for 32 years, but we’ve been together for 38 years. So I have been working across the lines for a very long time,” she said.

McClay also has experience working with both fellow Democrats and Republicans on city council.

“I’m comfortable working to get things done for the people, and when someone calls me now on city council, I don’t ask, ‘Hey, are you a Democrat? Are you a Republican?’ I don’t even ask what world they live in,” she said. “I take care of anybody who calls me.”

“I’m elected to represent everyone, and that is what I do.”

Questions asked in this editorial interview were contributed by executive editor Jake Higgins, news editor Liz Baumeister, and reporters Margaret Roarty, Jennifer Learn-Andes, and Bill O’Boyle.

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Questions asked in this editorial interview were contributed by executive editor Jake Higgins, news editor Liz Baumeister, and reporters Margaret Roarty, Jennifer Learn-Andes, and Bill O’Boyle.