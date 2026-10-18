Fireside Chat with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin A. Davis and Rob Wilcox, President & CEO of Fund for a Safer Future: public and private investments — and strong partnerships — help sustain momentum, expand capacity, and drive long term violence prevention progress.

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Eligible entities can now apply for more than $60 million in state funding to reduce gun violence and give youth access to safe and supportive spaces through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Grants.

“We know that the devastating impact of gun violence and other violent crimes continues to be felt too often by families and communities across Pennsylvania,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD executive director. “We have heard from folks across the state about the positive difference this funding can make. It provides investments in safe, healthy programs that give young people opportunities to stay away from violence, while also providing communities already experiencing violence the support they need to rebuild and heal in the aftermath.”

Earlier this week, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, PCCD Chair, and PCCD’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention brought together multi-disciplinary teams from 14 counties and cities, along with leading local and national experts, for Pennsylvania’s first‑ever statewide Gun Violence Prevention Symposium in Harrisburg.

Coming on the heels of several tragic incidents of gun violence across the Commonwealth, the convening focused on strengthening collaboration and advancing community‑driven strategies to prevent gun violence and save lives.

Violent crime has fallen 16% statewide since 2023, including a 39% decrease in homicides, a 45% decrease in robberies involving a firearm, and a 25% reduction in firearm assaults.

Overview

With approximately $60 million in state funding available, this initiative aims to support community-based strategies to reduce violence and expand programming for at-risk youth across the Commonwealth.

Eligible Applicants

Under the VIP and BOOST funding announcement, eligible applicants include:

• Municipalities, counties and district attorney’s offices

• Institutions of higher education

• School Districts and Career Technical Centers

• Community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations

Eligible entities have until Dec. 10, 2026, to apply through PCCD’s Egrants system.

McCormick outlines strategy to out-compete China

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) this week delivered remarks at the Hudson Institute, outlining a strategy for the United States to out-compete the Chinese Communist Party by maintaining America’s technological edge, rebuilding industrial capacity, strengthening alliances, and defending the principles of freedom that underpin American leadership.

Following his remarks, Sen. McCormick joined former U.S. Rep. and Hudson Institute Distinguished Fellow Mike Gallagher for a fireside discussion on U.S.-China relations, the role of allies and partners in America’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and how the United States can harness technology, industrial capacity, and allied strength to prevail in the strategic competition with China.

The event followed Sen. McCormick’s recent official travel to Japan and South Korea, where he met with senior government, defense, and business leaders and visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

In his remarks, McCormick argued that a successful strategy toward China will increasingly depend on strengthening America’s relationships with allies like Japan and South Korea.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our founders conceived a radical new nation, and it was dedicated to liberty and the creed that all men and women are created equal” McCormick said. “Thomas Paine put it simply: ‘The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.’ That’s why freedom-loving people around the world take risks, sometimes enormous ones, to be our friends, to be part of America. And our commitment to freedom is not simply an ideal. It’s a source of national power.”

During the speech, Sen. McCormick laid out four measures for determining whether the United States is succeeding in its competition with China:

• Winning the innovation race.

• Building more and faster while ensuring American workers prosper.

• Strengthening alliances that can out-innovate and out-build China alongside the U.S.

• And confidently defending the values of freedom that have long strengthened American leadership.

Meuser signs vice president’s pledge

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, signed Vice President JD Vance’s Pledge to Protect Americans from Fraud.

Each year, Meuser said hardworking Americans pay trillions of dollars to fund a system of benefits and government programs meant to benefit the American people.

However, Meuser said these federal programs lose between $500 and $800 billion annually to fraudsters, illegal immigrants, and corrupt bureaucrats.

On March 16, President Trump signed Executive Order 14395, formally creating the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud and designating Vice President Vance as Chair.

Since its creation, the Task Force has stopped nearly $59 billion in fraudulent payments. Meuser sits on the Vice President’s Task Force and has led the effort in Congress to advance legislation that will give the Task Force more tools to identify and eliminate taxpayer fraud.

On Oct. 15, Meuser said the Vice President urged public officials to sign a pledge promising to protect public programs and the American people from fraud. By signing Vice President Vance’s Pledge, Rep. Meuser agreed to do everything in his power to protect vulnerable Americans from fraudsters, ensure taxpayer-funded programs serve only law-abiding Americans, prevent fraud before payments go out the door, and ensure fraudsters face justice for their crimes.

“Each dollar stolen from federal programs isn’t just a loss for taxpayers. It’s also a dollar that never reaches Americans who need it most,” Meuser said. “Nobody is surprised to hear that the federal government hasn’t been managed effectively. I encourage all public officials at every level of government to sign the Vice President’s pledge and unequivocally commit to fight taxpayer fraud.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.