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Nov. 3 general election voters in Hazleton will decide if the city switches to a home rule charter drafted by an elected study commission.

The city operates under a standardized home rule structure, known as an optional plan.

City Mayor Jeff Cusat served on the commission and said he pushed for the new charter because he saw the need for many changes during his decade at the helm.

“The charter is locally written and customized for Hazleton’s specific needs, so we’re not dictated by Harrisburg,” Cusat said.

He highlighted some of the improvements he values in the proposed charter, saying it would:

• Cap real estate tax increases at 7% unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

• Mandate a homestead exemption that saves owner-occupied primary residences up to $426 on city property tax bills annually.

• Require referendums for voters to approve or reject the sale of city assets, such as sewer or water infrastructure, and the removal or sale of historic statues and structures, which would include City Hall.

• Set eligibility standards for the elected city mayor and council members that include at least two years of documented residency in the city, with city council empowered to investigate and ensure requirements are met.

• Spell out contracting responsibilities of the council and mayor so it is clear which elected officials are responsible.

• Restructure job descriptions and oversight of the city’s 19 departments and divisions for accountability.

“We worked extremely hard. Our goal was to make a structure perfect for us and also to serve as a model. I wanted other cities to say they want the Hazleton form,” Cusat said.

The proposed charter also permits more options to address fiscal needs, he said.

For example, Cusat said the current structure restricts uses for earned income tax revenue, and the proposed charter would give the city more control to spend those funds where they are needed. He added there is “no intent” to increase the earned income rate.

Cusat said the city had more options to deal with fiscal challenges when it was in Act 47 distressed status, which ended in May 2023, and he and other officials want to regain some of that flexibility.

City Human Resources Director Allison Keegan, who chaired the Hazleton Home Rule Study Commission, said this is one of the greatest arguments for the new charter.

“I really like that we can try and find more avenues for revenue instead of constantly having to raise taxes,” Keegan said.

Keegan said she recently attended a senior expo to discuss the charter and has been hearing positive public feedback about the proposed changes.

“It gives more local control over our government,” Keegan said. “The citizens have more input in how we do things.”

Keegan directed residents to the city website, hazletoncity.org, which contains the entire proposed charter and summaries in both English and Spanish.

According to the report, the other study commission members were Thomas Bruno, vice chair Rossanna Gabriel, Joseph Zeller III, Philip Bonafair, and Joseph Yannuzzi.

The report also identifies the new charter’s requirements for multi-year capital budgeting, monthly and quarterly public budget reviews, and a longer and “more publicly engaged process” for the adoption of annual budgets.

It also cites expanded powers for residents to have ordinances adopted or repealed on their behalf by City Council or through a referendum process.

City resident Dee Deakos, who has been monitoring city government activity for decades, said she does not personally support the charter.

Deakos said she worries allowing more financial options could lead to excessive spending. Instead, she maintains the focus must be on “controlling spending and living within realistic budgets.”

“I am really against the charter because it is a way to get more revenue for the general fund,” Deakos said.

She also argues the current structure does not stop city officials from implementing some of the proposed charter benefits, such as homestead relief.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.