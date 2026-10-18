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WILKES‑BARRE TWP. — Job seekers will have the chance to connect with hiring employers when the Times Leader’s 33rd annual Career Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the Mohegan Arena concourse.

Diane McGee, advertising director for the Times Leader Media Group, said the Times Leader continues to play a key role in bringing together talent and employers across Northeastern Pennsylvania. This year’s event has been supported by a wide promotional campaign, including:

• Print ads in the Times Leader

• High‑visibility placements on TimesLeader.com

• Paid social and programmatic outreach

• Targeted email invitations to local job seekers

“Our preregistration numbers show strong interest,” McGee said. “People are eager to explore new opportunities, and our participating employers are ready to meet them.”

Those who pre‑register at timesleader.com/jobseeker will be entered to win prizes, though walk‑ins are welcome throughout the event.

Parking and admission are free.