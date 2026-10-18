Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro waves to the crowd as former United States Sen. Bob Casey cheers him on.

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WILKES-BARRE — With just over two weeks remaining until Election Day, Gov. Josh Shapiro made a Sunday afternoon stop in Wilkes-Barre, joining local Democratic leaders, union members, and campaign volunteers for a canvassing launch ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The gathering took place at Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local 38 on North Washington Street, where attendees filled much of the former church building to hear from the governor and other elected officials before volunteers were scheduled to head into local neighborhoods to connect with voters.

Shapiro was joined by former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, state Sen. Marty Flynn, Scranton Mayor and congressional candidate Paige Cognetti, Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairwoman and state House candidate Jessica McClay, and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

The Wilkes-Barre appearance was one of several stops on Shapiro’s Sunday campaign schedule, which also included events in Bradford, Wyoming, and Monroe counties.

Speaking beneath the emblem of Local 38, Shapiro thanked organized labor for its contributions to Pennsylvania and discussed his administration’s investments in workforce development, apprenticeships, and infrastructure.

He pointed to his decision to eliminate four-year college degree requirements for thousands of state government positions, saying the change opened opportunities for workers whose skills and experience might otherwise have been overlooked.

The union hall setting was particularly fitting for an event where organized labor was a recurring theme.

Casey, who addressed the gathering before the governor, thanked volunteers for their continued involvement and spoke about the importance of unions in building Pennsylvania’s middle class.

“It’s great to be in a house of labor and a house that, I guess, used to be a house of God, as well,” Casey said, drawing attention to the building’s history.

Flynn also encouraged attendees to return to their neighborhoods and engage directly with voters, emphasizing the role of working-class communities in Northeast Pennsylvania.

While much of the afternoon’s remarks centered on the upcoming election, Shapiro also reflected on his longstanding relationship with Luzerne County.

Asked by the Times Leader why the county was an important stop on his campaign tour, Shapiro recalled meeting a mother during his first campaign for attorney general who shared the story of losing her son to a heroin overdose.

He said that conversation, along with others he has had with residents over the years, helped inform his work addressing addiction and expanding access to treatment and recovery resources.

Shapiro said he has continued returning to the region throughout his time in public office, hearing directly from residents about their schools, communities, and everyday concerns.

“This is a community I’ve always come to where folks have shared with me their concerns,” Shapiro said, explaining that those conversations helped shape his priorities in Harrisburg.

He said the visit was an opportunity not only to seek support for his own reelection but also to support candidates he hopes to work alongside in state and federal government.

For McClay, the afternoon carried an especially personal significance.

Standing before the crowd, the lifelong Wilkes-Barre resident welcomed attendees to what she called her neighborhood, explaining that she grew up on North Washington Street and had lived much of her life within just a few blocks of the union hall.

McClay, who is running for the 121st Legislative District seat being vacated by Pashinski, spoke about her years of community involvement, including coaching youth sports and serving on City Council.

She also reflected on becoming a mother at 17 and raising a premature baby, experiences she said shaped her understanding of the financial and health care challenges facing local families.

“These are not political talking points for me,” McClay said. “These are real-life experiences.”

In an interview before the event, McClay said affordability has overwhelmingly dominated her conversations with residents while canvassing.

“Whether it’s retirees, whether it’s working families, it is affecting everybody,” she said.

Cognetti, who is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, also addressed the gathering, thanking volunteers for their efforts and emphasizing the importance of face-to-face conversations with voters.

She encouraged attendees to continue knocking on doors, making phone calls, and engaging with residents during the final weeks before Election Day.

Megan Kocher, chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said the governor’s appearance reflected the attention being paid to the region.

“There’s so much energy and momentum behind this upcoming election,” Kocher said.

She described the weekend as a busy one for local Democrats, noting that Lt. Gov. Austin Davis had also visited for a canvassing launch Saturday.

Shapiro’s remarks included criticism of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, particularly over health care, affordability, and government accountability. He also urged volunteers to support Democratic candidates in the upcoming election.

Following the speeches, Shapiro and other elected officials mingled with attendees, shaking hands, speaking with supporters, and posing for photographs.

The gathering served as a kickoff for volunteers preparing to reach voters throughout Luzerne County as the election approaches, bringing the governor’s statewide campaign directly into a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood with which he said he has developed a lasting connection.