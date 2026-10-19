Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski speaks as Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with other state and local stakeholders announce the Commonwealth’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Agriculture, outlining a 10 year strategy to grow Pennsylvania agriculture and support local farmers at Milky Way Farms in Chester County.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) Secretary Russell Redding, and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever, 10-year Strategic Plan for Agriculture.

Through this plan, the Shapiro Administration is working to support farmers and ag producers and ensure one of the Commonwealth’s largest industries remains profitable and globally competitive.

With more than 48,800 farms supporting 600,000 jobs and driving more than $153.2 billion in annual economic output, agriculture is one of Pennsylvania’s largest industries.

Understanding that impact, this plan outlines the necessary steps to address and improve four critical industry needs including access to capital; efficiency and profitability; modernization and innovation; and public engagement.

“We’re investing in our farmers and our ag industry, addressing the unique challenges our farmers face, and growing and expanding this sector faster than ever before — but I know that farmers continue to face real challenges like federal trade policies, high costs, and a lack of reliable, high-speed internet,” Shapiro said. “Our future runs right through Pennsylvania’s farmlands.”

After the Governor launched his 10-Year Economic Development Strategy — which recognizes Pennsylvania’s agriculture and food industry as a major driver of economic growth — Secretary Redding began working with the Office of Transformation and Opportunity to develop this strategic plan, ensuring the next generation of Pennsylvania farmers can continue to succeed.

“Feeding all Pennsylvanians and fueling our economy is the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s new plan, and the more than $268 million the Shapiro Administration has invested in agriculture since January 2023,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding.

“Pennsylvania now has a blueprint for action that will serve the agriculture sector for the next decade — and it is absolutely critical because our entire state economy relies on the strength of our agriculture,” Siger said.

As a result of the Shapiro Administration’s extensive collaboration and community engagement, the Strategic Plan for Agriculture lays out five strategic priorities to build a stronger, more competitive, and more connected agriculture industry:

• Support Careers in Food and Agriculture – Build the next generation of agricultural talent by aligning education, innovation, and workplace supports that make agriculture a career of choice.

• Champion Industry Modernization & Resilience – Strengthen competitiveness through innovation, technology, and infrastructure that improve efficiency, profitability, and adaptability to change.

• Expand Market Access – Expand Pennsylvania’s reach and recognition by connecting producers and consumers, building regional supply chains, and elevating the Pennsylvania agriculture brand.

• Promote Land Access & Responsible Planning – Ensure land remains productive, protected, and within reach for the next generation through creative access, stewardship, and strategic land use planning.

​​• Optimize Customer Service & Resource Availability – Make Pennsylvania’s agricultural support network more accessible, coordinated, and customer-focused, ensuring every farmer, producer, and business can access resources for success.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Shapiro and Sec. Redding for leading the development of the Strategic Plan for Agriculture,” said Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “When executed, the strategic developments, partnerships, and investments detailed throughout will serve the over 47,000 farms across our Commonwealth that contribute to the agriculture industry’s $12 billion economic footprint in our state’s economy.”

Shapiro and his administration are committed to strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive.

L&I invests $250K

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week helped launch a new welding registered pre-apprenticeship program at Industrial Arts Workshop (IAW), made possible by a $250,000 investment from L&I.

The program will prepare at least 15 high school students each year for high-demand, family-sustaining careers in the skilled trades.

The new program is made possible with support from L&I’s $250,000 Schools-to-Work investment awarded earlier this year — Iron Workers Local #3 and U.S. Steel are program sponsors.

“Seeing these students take their first steps toward careers in the skilled trades is a powerful reminder of why investments in workforce development matter,” said Secretary Walker. “Through programs like this one, we’re giving young Pennsylvanians the tools, training, and support they need to build rewarding careers while strengthening the workforce that will keep Pennsylvania on the rise.”

During the celebration, Secretary Walker met with the program’s first cohort of pre-apprentices and saw firsthand the training they will receive over the course of their program. The pre-apprentices will earn industry-recognized welding certifications, gain invaluable exposure to career opportunities, receive career counseling, and have access to supportive services up to one year after graduation.

“We’re grateful to be able to offer our students this opportunity. Every day at IAW we see the hard work that young people are putting into developing themselves, their skills, and their futures,” said Maura Bainbridge, IAW assistant director. “The pre-apprenticeship designation, as well as support from our sponsors, helps to validate this work and makes sure that it can be appreciated beyond the walls of our workshop.”

L&I’s Schools-to-Work (STW) program bridges classroom learning with real-world opportunity, aligning training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth. Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $15 million in the program, with nearly 2,000 students enrolling in STW programming during that time.

Garrity returns $122K in unclaimed property

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently returned more than $122,000 in unclaimed property to the Pennsylvania American Legion — delivering a significant boost to organizations that support the Commonwealth’s veterans, active duty service members and their families.

“As a Veteran myself, this return of over $122,000 to the American Legion is incredibly meaningful,” Garrity said. “We’re thrilled at Treasury to know that this money is going back to the rightful owners – those who served and continue to serve our country.”

Since taking office in 2021, Garrity has returned more than $1.2 billion in unclaimed property, including a record of over $334 million last year. Treasurer Garrity has also returned nearly 600 military decorations, including 13 Purple Hearts, four Bronze Stars and a Gold Star medal.

The return included more than 250 individual properties valued at $122,127.19. The funds were presented at the American Legion State Headquarters, where Legion officials will distribute the funds to the appropriate posts throughout the Commonwealth — helping to ensure that this money reaches the local organizations that serve those who served our country.

“It’s great to see unclaimed property returned to American Legion posts across the state, putting these funds back where they belong and allowing our posts to continue serving veterans and their communities,” said James “Woody” Hogan, Pennsylvania American Legion Department adjutant. “We are so grateful to Treasurer Garrity and her team for all their hard work and dedication in making this return possible.”

The treasury is working to return over $5 billion to its rightful owners.

More than one in 10 Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth over $1,000.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.