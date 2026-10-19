🔊 Listen to this

Probably for the first and only time in history beneath the Luzerne County Courthouse dome, a jury of six men and women sang during deliberations in 1947.

And the songs they sang were carefully selected.

The jury sang hymns from “The Old Rugged Cross,” written by George Bennard in 1912, and the 1925 song “Show Me the Way to Go Home,” written by Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly. Hymns echoed throughout the courthouse, reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Oct. 4, 1947.

President Judge Thomas M. Lewis presided over a civil trial that involved a lawsuit filed by Florence DeCapua and her husband, Joseph DeCapua, of Old Forge, against the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company for negligence. DeCapua had boarded a Lehigh Valley passenger car in Newark, N.J., and tripped over a suitcase left in an aisle.

“Mrs. DeCapua suffered injuries and was given emergency treatment. She was examined and treated by a doctor at Easton. She underwent treatment for two months,” the Record reported.

After a one day trial on Oct. 2, 1947, the railroad company’s attorney, John C. Phillips, requested but was rejected by Lewis to dismiss the case. Lewis sent the case to the jury to deliberate.

“The jury took the case about noon and immediate thoughts of the men and women ran into something to eat,” the Record reported.

Court officer Marguerite Kosek made reservations for the jury to eat at a downtown hotel where they were taken at 2 p.m. by court tip staff Thomas Evans. After they ate their meal, the jury returned to the courthouse to settle into deliberations at 3 p.m.

“They debated, argued and at times loud voices could be heard coming from the jury room,” the Record reported.

The jury did not send any messages or questions to Lewis as they debated the case.

Then, just before 5 p.m., tip staff Evans heard singing behind the closed door.

“At about 4:45, the hymns of Old Rugged Cross came from the jury room. Then came a period of quiet. At 5 o’clock, another hymn was heard, and at 5:15, the jurors broke out and sang Show Me the Way to Go Home and repeated the chorus,” the Record reported.

Tip staff Evans knocked on the door and was told by the jury foreman that they were deadlocked and wanted to go home.

Lewis gathered the attorneys into the courtroom and waited for the jury to return to the jury box, where they were polled.

“Judge Lewis thanked the jurors for their service, informing them their pay would be mailed by checks,” reported the Record.

The Times Leader Evening News reported Jan. 21, 1948, that DeCapua’s case was settled out-of-court.