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WILKES-BARRE — Yes, I wish I visited Liverpool.

Yes, I wish I was at Shea Stadium.

Yes, I wish I was in the audience for the Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964.

But thanks — again — to The Fab Four, I finally saw The Beatles in concert — again.

The Fab Four wowed the crowd at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Saturday night, playing many of those hits that most of the audience grew up with during the British Invasion of the 1960s.

The Fab Four’s John Lennon asked how many in the audience had ever tripped on acid? A few responded, then Lennon asked, “How about antacid?”

Yes, it was an “older crowd,” but once the music started, all were transported back to those days of hit after hit after hit, as The Beatles’ legend evolved.

Back then, seeing The Beatles really wasn’t all that important — it was hearing them. From transistor radios, 45 vinyl records, to 8-track car stereos, to cassettes, to CDs.

Beatles’ music had a back beat you just couldn’t lose.

The Beatles changed lives — mine for sure. They changed the world.

I seemed that everyone at The Kirby Saturday night knew all the words to all the songs. This Fab Four was fantastic. They really sounded a lot like John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Look, nobody could ever replicate The Beatles, but these guys come awfully close.

Life was so much simpler before Feb. 9, 1964 — and so much more boring.

As a 13-year-old kid struggling with the newness of puberty and uncertainty of life itself, the anticipation of watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” that Sunday night was exhilarating.

We had heard a few songs by The Beatles, but we had not seen them. We couldn’t wait to see what this fuss — this Beatlemania — was all about.

What it was, was far more than anyone ever could have imagined.

I sat on our living room floor, eyes glued to the black-and-white, Admiral TV with Mom and Dad firmly planted on the couch and the recliner. I was the one with the eyes opened widest.

And then Ed Sullivan said those words, “Ladies and gentlemen, The Beatles.” And Paul shouted, “One, two, three, four” as they broke into “All My Loving.” From there it was “Til There Was You,” “She Loves You,” “I Saw Her Standing There” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”

In that one hour, from 8 to 9 p.m., and over the next six years, The Beatles literally changed the world.

Why else would I have regretted having gotten a buzz cut the day before at Chet’s Barber Shop? I so wanted to be able to, like so many other kids, immediately comb my hair down. Not to look like Moe Howard from “The Three Stooges,” but to emulate John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Obviously, music changed that night. We had really never heard anything like that before. We were still lost in a world of Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello and movies like “Beach Blanket Bingo.”

Fashion also changed that night, along with attitudes. We were embarking on finishing a decade that was already marred by the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and would soon see the loss of his brother, Bobby, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vietnam would escalate, and protests, sometimes fatal, would arise on college campuses and in southern cities.

Authority was being challenged. Drugs, such as marijuana and LSD, would surface, and the decade would be culminated by the world’s largest rock concert — the August 1969 Woodstock Festival in Bethel, N.Y.

This was a decade of immense change and The Beatles, well, they were the catalysts. And that is not giving them too much credit.

The British Invasion, as it was dubbed, brought more incredible music from the likes of The Animals, The Hollies, The Kinks, and the forever bad boys of rock ‘n’ roll, the Rolling Stones. Every time a new song from these groups and many others blasted from your transistor AM radio, it was an experience.

Our clothes looked different, our hair grew longer, we became more defiant, we challenged authority, we developed our personalities and we all wanted to be in a rock ‘n’ roll band. After all, if these four lads from Liverpool, England, could do it, why not me and my pals from Plymouth? So we took guitar lessons and drum lessons. It was as much about the music as it was about being cool.

Like The Beatles.

We wanted the girls — a species whose existence before all of this we rarely would even acknowledge — to like us.

So where does this story go? Well, I now know it wasn’t The Beatles that made my life. Not their music, their haircuts or their wit.

Bill and Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle, my parents, they are the ones responsible. They got me through my pre-Beatlemania life and they stewarded me through the British Invasion. They, far more than me and my generation, withstood all of the change brought on by The Beatles and the Sixties.

The point is that when The Beatles arrived on the scene, kids like us just wanted to emulate them. We took lessons, we learned what we could, we chose our instruments carefully and we formed less-than-iconic bands. And we had fun as our music reverberated though our neighborhood.

I think we knew that most of our dreams were unattainable, but we were determined to try and we persevered.

We just wanted to experience a little bit of what it would be like to be a rock and roll star.

Even if our dreams began on a covered porch over a bar and ended at a CYC dance, or a Wilkes or King’s dance.

We turned out pretty good.

Imagine that.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.