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BERWICK — A Berwick man was arraigned over the weekend on allegations he fatally shot another man last week.

Berwick Borough police allege Nicholas Peter Romeo, 22, forced open a rear door to a home at 109 Walnut St., went to the second floor and shot Christopher Cross James, 25, at night on Oct. 13. James was sleeping when he was allegedly shot by Romeo.

Romeo was apprehended when Berwick police with assistance from the Columbia-Montour SWAT executed multiple search warrants at 109 S. Oak St., Berwick, on Saturday.

Romeo was arraigned by District Judge Craig W. Long of Berwick on charges of criminal homicide, burglary, and tampering with evidence. He was jailed without bail at the Columbia County Prison.

Berwick Police Chief Reagan D. Rafferty said the investigation remains active, and thanked the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit and the Columbia-Montour County SWAT.