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WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man pled guilty to the ambush fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man and injuring another person outside an auto-repair garage in Hazle Township nearly four years ago.

Reymer Gonzales, 21, of East Mine Street, was immediately sentenced by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas to 20 years, nine months to 41 years, six months on charges of third-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Gonzales pled guilty to the charges prior to being sentenced.

Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle and Assistant District Attorney Brian A. Coleman prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors said Gonzales and the other alleged shooter, Eliezer Santana, wore ski masks when they approached Performance Auto Repair on West 23rd Street and shot Rolando K. Cepeda and Carlos D. Jorge on April 14, 2023.

Cepeda suffered five gunshot wounds and died the following day at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Jorge survived a single gunshot wound.

Prosecutors said the shooting was gang-related.

After the shooting, Gonzales and Santana ran back to a vehicle driven by Ismael Valdez Batista, 21, and sped away.

Gonzales was captured at a relative’s residence in Boston, Mass., on May 11, 2023. Santana was captured in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Luzerne County in June 2026.

McMonagle presented Gonzales’ plea agreement that negated a jury trial on an open count of criminal homicide.

Cepeda’s family spoke prior to Lupas sentencing Gonzales, describing Cepeda as “deeply loyal to the people he loved.”

“I’m completely sorry for what I did. I know whatever words I say cannot fix what happened. I’m truly sorry,” Gonzales said prior to being sentenced.

In recent days, prosecutors were denied twice by Lupas in their request to stay Gonzales’ trial that they advocated to combine with Santana’s trial.

Attorney Thomas C. Clemens of Philadelphia represented Gonzales.

Batista previously pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide for his role in the shooting and has not been sentenced. Under his plea agreement, Batista is expected to be sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison.

Santana is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the Court of Common Pleas.