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WILKES-BARRE — A Butler Township man pleaded guilty to charges that he forced his way inside the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community and attacking two residents and a staff member in August 2025.

Zane Phillip Brobst, 36, of West Butler Drive, was charged by Butler Township police with entering the senior living facility by forcing open a door, shoving an 87-year-old woman who suffered a head injury, choking a staff member, and shoving a 76-year-old woman to the floor on Aug. 31, 2025, according to court records.

Police in court records say Brobst was naked when he burglarized the living facility and assaulted the two residents and staff member.

Court records say police found Brobst naked on the floor of a laundry room.

Court records say Brobst denied using drugs or alcohol, and told police he was experiencing stress at his job.

Brobst pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, and strangulation before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday. Brobst was scheduled for a jury trial this week.

Brobst was jailed at the county correctional facility after Vough revoked his bail. Brobst is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24.