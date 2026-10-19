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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged with molesting two girls known to him pleaded guilty to indecent assault offenses in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

James Simon, 61, of Park Avenue, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, after investigating a complaint he inappropriately touched two girls inside a residence in Plymouth Township, according to court records.

Simon was charged after the two girls were questioned by forensic interviewers at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

State police in court records say the molestation took place in October 2023.

Simon pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors before Judge Michael T. Vough.

Simon was jailed at the county correctional facility when Vough revoked his bail after he pleaded guilty.

Simon is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28.