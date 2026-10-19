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WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Newark, New Jersey, accused with intentionally striking another woman with her vehicle, pleaded guilty to a felony charge in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Shardae T. Spearman, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle before Judge Michael T. Vough. Spearman was scheduled for a jury trial this week.

Kingston police in court records say Spearman and Emerida Soto had an argument on July 31, 2025. After the argument, Spearman drove away in a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer but returned where she struck Soto as she crossed East Hoyt Street and Wright Avenue, court records say.

Soto was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Spearman is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.