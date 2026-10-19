<p>Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, at the podium, is joined by other local and state officials on Tuesday for a press conference in front of the Brookside Levee. </p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, at the podium, is joined by other local and state officials on Tuesday for a press conference in front of the Brookside Levee.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Officials with the City of Wilkes-Barre will complete an exercise to assemble, disassemble, and evaluate the portable flood levee wall at the Brookside/North Washington Street Levee at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The exercise should take approximately two hours. North Washington Street will be closed to traffic at both sides of the levee beginning at Brookside Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Brookside Street residents will have access to their homes.

The exercise enables the city’s emergency responders to remain proactive in protecting the Brookside neighborhood from flooding.

This summer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a Levee System Accreditation to the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation and Accreditation Project.

The project broke ground on Aug. 27, 2024, after years of preparation between the City of Wilkes-Barre and FEMA Region 3, beginning Nov. 26, 2019.

Work included raising the levee crest, replacement/improvement of existing system controls, clearing trees within 15 feet of the levee, electrical upgrades at the Weir Lane stormwater pump station — including a backup emergency generator, and other construction activities.

This project has enhanced flood protection for the 105 buildings, valued over $30 million, and 238 residents in the area.

According to FEMA, this levee certification shows the Brookside Levee as reducing flood hazard for this section of Wilkes-Barre.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.