Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, at the podium, is joined by other local and state officials on Tuesday for a press conference in front of the Brookside Levee.

🔊 Listen to this

Officials with the City of Wilkes-Barre will complete an exercise to assemble, disassemble, and evaluate the portable flood levee wall at the Brookside/North Washington Street Levee at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The exercise should take approximately two hours. North Washington Street will be closed to traffic at both sides of the levee beginning at Brookside Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Brookside Street residents will have access to their homes.

The exercise enables the city’s emergency responders to remain proactive in protecting the Brookside neighborhood from flooding.

This summer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a Levee System Accreditation to the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation and Accreditation Project.

The project broke ground on Aug. 27, 2024, after years of preparation between the City of Wilkes-Barre and FEMA Region 3, beginning Nov. 26, 2019.

Work included raising the levee crest, replacement/improvement of existing system controls, clearing trees within 15 feet of the levee, electrical upgrades at the Weir Lane stormwater pump station — including a backup emergency generator, and other construction activities.

This project has enhanced flood protection for the 105 buildings, valued over $30 million, and 238 residents in the area.

According to FEMA, this levee certification shows the Brookside Levee as reducing flood hazard for this section of Wilkes-Barre.