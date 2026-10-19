Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city will provide free parking to voters dropping off their mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Election Bureau, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Free meter parking will only be available at the designated metered parking spots, on North Pennsylvania Avenue, indicated by signage.
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