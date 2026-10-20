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WILKES-BARRE — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, the Democratic candidate in the 8th Congressional District, issued a statement and additional comments in response to Monday’s news conference at the Luzerne County Courthouse on the fentanyl crisis.

“As a mom and a mayor, keeping our families safe is personal to me,” Cognetti said. “I’ve seen the heartbreak fentanyl has caused across Northeastern Pennsylvania. That’s why in Scranton, we’ve invested millions in our police department to help officers fight drug trafficking and keep dangerous drugs off our streets. I’ll work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — who’s serious about stopping fentanyl and putting traffickers behind bars. I’ve made public safety a priority in Scranton, and I’ll bring that same determination to Congress.”

According to information provided by her campaign, Cognetti has called for more to be done to secure our borders since the Biden administration.

Cognetti has stated that at the federal level, there needs to be better control at our borders. She said a solution had to be found to figure out how to stop fentanyl from coming in from abroad.

Cognetti has also called President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration “a huge misstep.”

Cognetti has also said securing the border is very important. She said she was in many meetings with other mayors who were asking the Biden administration to do more at the border.

The campaign also said that as mayor of Scranton, Cognetti has overseen a decrease in violent crime. The campaign said publicly posted FBI and state crime statistics show serious crime in Scranton down 4.1% since the beginning of 2021 — her second year in office — through 2025.

Also from the Cognetti campaign:

Cognetti’s administration has invested more than $5 million in police training, recruitment, and technology to increase community and office safety.

These investments include:

• Proactively funding safety equipment and vehicle fleet upgrades for the police, fire, and public works departments.

• Adding 51 new police vehicles since 2023 equipped with smart technology, WiFi, mounted laptops, and AI-driven systems to enhance officer safety and efficiency.

• Purchasing a new, custom-built $1.4 million ladder truck for the fire department.

• Capital spending for the police and fire department during the last four years far outpaced the investments made in the last 20 years.

• Over 230 citywide cameras for improved monitoring of hot spots and public events.

• Last month, Cognetti and the city police union negotiated a two-year contract extension with a 5% pay increase each year.

• The police department’s operating budget has grown 22% under the Cognetti administration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.