Who is on the ballot, when to vote, mail ballots, and more

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HARRISBURG — On Nov. 3, all Pennsylvanians will see races for governor, Pennsylvania House, and U.S. House on their ballots. Depending on where you live, you may also see candidates for Pennsylvania Senate or local ballot questions.

To help you prepare for the 2026 general election, we’ve answered some of your most frequently asked questions below:

When is Election Day?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Mark your calendar!

When do polls open?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

When is the last day to register?

The last day to register is Oct. 19.

You can register online here, or submit a registration form in person or through the mail to your county election office by the same date. Online voter registration applications must be received by that day.

How can I check my voter registration?

You can check your registration here. You can search using your name, county, ZIP code, and birthday, or by entering your driver’s license or PennDOT identification card numbers.

How do I change parties?

To change your party affiliation, fill out the same voter registration form that you used to register the first time.

When filling out the form, select the box that says “change of party.” If you do this less than 15 days before the election (Oct. 19), the party change will not take place until the next election cycle.

Can independents vote on Nov. 3?

You can vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election regardless of whether you are registered with a party or are unaffiliated.

How do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place here by entering your address.

What else do I need to know?

If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing addresses, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can be a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport; a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address; or a U.S. military or student ID. See the full list of options here.

Can I still request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot until Oct. 27, either online or through the mail. However, your complete application must be received by your county’s election office by 5 p.m. that day.

Here’s the application. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, proof of identification, and signature.

How do I vote absentee?

The process to request an absentee ballot is similar to that for requesting a mail ballot. You can apply online or download the form and send it to your county election office. However, the application requires you to list a reason for your absence, unlike a mail ballot. You can find the application here.

Applications are due Oct. 27 by 5 p.m. and must be received by your county office by that time.

If you miss the Oct. 27 deadline, you can still request an emergency absentee ballot from your county election office if you experience an unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence. You can request one here.

I applied but still haven’t gotten my absentee or mail ballot. What should I do?

You can check the status of your absentee or mail ballot here. If you’re worried your ballot won’t arrive with enough time to return it, you can call your county election office for advice on how to proceed.

You can also go to your county election office to request a ballot and fill it out on the spot, or go to your polling place and vote in person on Election Day — though if you applied for a mail ballot and don’t have it in hand, you may need to vote in person using a provisional ballot.

I’ve received my absentee or mail ballot. How do I return it?

First, make sure you’ve filled it out completely and followed all instructions, including dating the ballot envelope properly. Otherwise, your ballot may not be counted.

Everyone can return their ballot through the mail or by dropping it off at their county election office. Some counties also have drop boxes available. Find county contact information here.

Your county election office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

If you have a disability that prevents you from returning your own ballot, you may fill out a form to designate someone else to return it for you. Make a copy of the completed form and give the original to your designated agent. The designee must have the form on hand when they return your ballot.

Otherwise, you must return your own ballot.

Which races will I be voting on?

On your ballot are races for governor, Pennsylvania House, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Depending on where you live, you may also vote in state Senate races.

Governor

At the top of the ballot in this election is the governor’s race.

Pennsylvania’s governor oversees a vast network of state agencies responsible for everything from education to human services to prisons. The governor is also in charge of creating and submitting an annual state budget to the General Assembly, and has the power to make emergency declarations, sign executive orders, and approve or veto legislation passed by state lawmakers.

Incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro was elected to the role in 2022 and is seeking a second term in office.

Shapiro is a relatively moderate Democrat open to across-the-aisle dealmaking, though that hasn’t prevented serious negotiating breakdowns with the Republican-controlled state Senate during his first term. He’s also considered politically ambitious, and is reportedly positioning himself to run for president in 2028.

He entered Pennsylvania politics with a successful 2004 run for state House. He was elected in 2011 to the Board of Commissioners in his native Montgomery County, then won the race for Pennsylvania attorney general in 2016.

You can read more about Shapiro, what he’s done as governor during his first term, and more in our candidate guide.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is the Republican candidate challenging Shapiro.

First elected in 2020, Garrity is in her second term as treasurer. The role is the Bradford County native’s first in politics — Garrity spent much of her career in manufacturing and is a decorated veteran, deploying three times between 1991 and 2008: in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. She received two Bronze Stars and the Legion of Merit award. She retired as a U.S. Army Reserve colonel.

As treasurer, Garrity, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, primarily stewards state dollars, returns unclaimed property, and administers savings programs. But she has periodically waded into politics, too. She increased state investments in Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, for instance, and inserted the Treasury Department into last year’s budget impasse by offering loans to counties and other entities that had their state funding frozen.

You can read more about Garrity, what she’s done as treasurer, and her stance on various issues in our candidate guide.

Libertarian Ken Krawchuk is the only third-party candidate for governor.

Based in Abington, his campaign website says he founded an IT consulting firm and is a “business architect for the pharmaceutical, insurance, and financial markets.”

Krawchuk is in favor of privatizing schools and eliminating school property taxes. Regarding election-related issues, he wants to get rid of mail ballots and expand voter ID requirements. He is also for eliminating parole for “violent criminals” and decriminalizing drugs.

You can read more about Krawchuk in our candidate guide.

General Assembly

The Pennsylvania General Assembly is the legislative branch of the commonwealth, and like Congress, it has a lower and upper chamber: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The state Senate consists of 50 members and the state House has 203, making it the largest full-time legislature in the country.

The General Assembly is primarily responsible for proposing and passing state laws, and developing the state budget.

All state House districts are on the ballot, as are the even-numbered state Senate districts. To find out what district you live in, enter your address on the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s Find My Legislator tool.

You can read about the races with the biggest potential to shape control of the state House and Senate in our guide.

To learn how to evaluate legislative candidates who are on the ballot this election, check out our vetting guide.

To find who is running in your district, check your county election website for a sample ballot.

US House

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 elected lawmakers. The number of members from each state is based on its population — Pennsylvania has 17 representatives.

Members of the U.S. House serve two-year terms and are up for reelection during even years. Who is listed on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

To find out who represents your district, visit the U.S. House of Representatives lookup tool.

To learn more about the congressional races on the ballot, including the race specific to your district, check out our guide.

What else will be on my ballot?

There are no statewide ballot measures this year, but some voters may see local questions — for instance, Allegheny County and Philadelphia both have them.

Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to learn exactly which races, candidates, and questions you will be voting for.

Learn more here about how Spotlight PA is covering the 2026 general election.

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.