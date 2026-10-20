US attorney general, McCormick hold fentanyl roundtable

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan took his turn at the podium during a press conference at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Monday following a roundtable discussion on combating fentanyl in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senator Dave McCromick discussed issues concerning fentanyl use in Pennsylvania as well as on the local and national level.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, left, speaks to media on the fentanyl crisis in the county along side U.S. Senator Dave McCormick at the county courthouse rotunda on Monday.

Taking part in the roundtable discussion on battling fentanyl at the Luzerne County Courthouse was Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter at the podium with U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, left, and U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, right, on Monday.

DEA Administrator Terry Cole, at podium, is flanked by U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, left, and U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, right, during a press conference at the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda at the conslusion of a roundtale discussion on the fentanyl crisis on the local, state and national level.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche was in Wilkes-Barre to take part in a roundtable discussion on fentanyl use in the United States.

A roundtable meeting took place at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Monday with top members of the GOP from the local, state and federal level to discuss the battle of fentanyl. Front row, from left: PA Attorney General Dave Sunday, DEA Administrator Terry Cole, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, ONDCP Director Sara Carter, U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan.

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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., on Monday convened federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a roundtable focused on progress in combating the fentanyl crisis in Northeastern Pennsylvania and across the commonwealth.

Blanche, the nation’s top law enforcement official, came away impressed — stating that Pennsylvania is setting a high example for other states to follow.

“We are here today to celebrate what is happening here to combat fentanyl trafficking and overdose deaths across Pennsylvania,” Blanche said. “Federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders are working together to show what can happen with effective cooperation. If every single state adopted that same approach of working together, there would be far more arrests and more illegal drugs seized.”

McCormick and Blanche said the roundtable discussion brought together senior federal law enforcement officials, Pennsylvania prosecutors, local district attorneys, and law enforcement leaders to discuss efforts to disrupt fentanyl trafficking networks, strengthen coordination among agencies, increase prosecutions, and reduce overdose deaths.

East and Northeast Pennsylvania have long served as major trafficking corridors, with routes including I-81 and I-80 used to move illicit drugs throughout the commonwealth and beyond.

McCormick and Blanche heard directly from prosecutors and law enforcement officials about the progress being made, the partnerships driving those results, and the challenges that remain.

Following the closed roundtable, McCormick, Blanche, DEA Administrator Terrence “Terry” Cole, Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter, Pennsylvania Attorney General David Sunday, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce held a press conference in the courthouse rotunda.

Cole said the DEA stopped about 14 million fentanyl pills from hitting the streets every two months last year and attributed that success to the “holistic approach” to law enforcement being applied.

“This is a top-down approach about America first — about Americans first,” Cole said. “We will continue to lead the way.”

Sunday said his office seized 56 million doses of fentanyl in 2025.

“If our communities aren’t safe, nothing else matters,” Sunday said.

Carter said the issue is not specific to Republicans or Democrats.

“We have lost far too many of our loved ones to fentanyl poisoning,” she said.

The group said Pennsylvania has seen meaningful declines in overdose deaths in recent years, while fentanyl remains a significant threat across the commonwealth.

• Pennsylvania recorded approximately 3,341 drug overdose deaths in 2024 — a roughly 29% decline from 2023.

• Fentanyl contributed to approximately 67% of fatal overdoses in 2024 — down from 77% the previous year.

• Fentanyl-involved deaths continued to decline in 2025, falling to approximately 1,649 deaths statewide.

• In Luzerne County, overdose deaths declined from 89 in 2024 to approximately between 71 and 79 in 2025, according to county reporting.

• Local law enforcement officials have also reported a significant decline in fentanyl in the region, while warning that fentanyl mixed with cocaine and other stimulants continues to pose a serious threat.

The roundtable focused on the federal, state, and local partnerships driving those reductions, recent enforcement and prosecution successes, efforts to disrupt trafficking corridors through Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the work still needed to combat illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs.

“We have seen great success,” McCormick said. “But there is more work to be done.”

Bresnahan comments

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, said the cooperative effort needs to continue to drive the numbers down.

“We need action, accountability, and results to protect our communities and save lives,” Bresnahan said. “Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities across Pennsylvania, and we need to do everything we can to stop these deadly drugs from reaching our streets.”

Bresnahan, who lost a 16-year-old family member to an opioid overdose, said he has made combating fentanyl and protecting Pennsylvania communities a priority in Congress. He said he voted for the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act, which targets foreign entities and officials involved in China’s opioid industry who fail to act against opioid trafficking, and the HALT Fentanyl Act, which permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Bresnahan said he has also worked to protect funding for opioid prevention and treatment programs through the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act. He said his amendment expands access to all FDA-approved overdose reversal drugs through federal guidance and regulations.

More statistics

New research has measured how the overdose death rate changed in Pennsylvania between 2020 and 2025, and how the state compares with the rest of the US.

The study, by addiction-treatment referral site AddictionResource.net, analyzed CDC records of all 630,847 drug overdose deaths of U.S. residents from 2019 to 2025, 31,131 of them in Pennsylvania, and ranked the 50 states and 550 counties by the change in their overdose death rate. These numbers include fatal and nonfatal overdoses

• Monroe County has seen its overdose death rate fall 72.4% since 2020 — the fourth-biggest fall of the 550 U.S. counties ranked.

• Monroe County recorded 15.6 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2025 — down from 56.4 in 2020.

• Lancaster County’s overdose death rate has fallen 71.5% since 2020, the fifth-biggest fall of the 550 U.S. counties ranked.

• York County’s overdose death rate has fallen 68.8% since 2020 — the eighth-biggest fall of the 550 U.S. counties ranked.

• Pennsylvania’s overdose death rate fell from 39.8 to 22 deaths per 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2025 — a fall of 44.7%. That ranks Pennsylvania eighth of the 50 states for the size of its fall.

• In 2025, 2,870 residents of Pennsylvania died of a drug overdose, compared with 5,168 in 2020. Across the U.S., the overdose death rate fell by 26.7% over the same period.

• Pennsylvania’s rate peaked in 2021, at 41.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, and the 2025 rate is 47.5% below that peak.

• In 2025, Pennsylvania had the 18th-highest overdose death rate of the 50 states. Measured against 2019, before the pandemic, its rate is down 34.8%.

The drugs behind the change

In Pennsylvania, deaths involving synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl) fell by 2,073 (down 55.7%), when comparing April 2022 to April 2023 and December 2024 to December 2025 — the biggest change of any drug group.

These counts record deaths in the state where they happened, and a single death can involve more than one drug.

• Of the 27 counties in Pennsylvania with enough deaths to be ranked, the overdose death rate fell in all 27.

• Monroe County comes first in Pennsylvania, with its rate down 72.4%, from 56.4 to 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. That is the fourth-biggest fall between 2020 and 2025 among the 550 U.S. counties ranked.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.