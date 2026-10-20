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A Tioga County man is jailed on allegations he threatened to kill a Pennsylvania state representative from Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Timothy David Geisler, 63, of Mansfield, after he allegedly sent an email containing multiple threatening messages to the office of state Rep. Jaime Walsh, R-Luzerne. One of the threats, according to the state police, threatened to kill Walsh and his family “in front of town.”

State police launched an investigation when contacted by the Pennsylvania State House Republican Caucus and Walsh’s office regarding receiving the email on Oct. 1.

Walsh represents the 117th Legislative District and is serving his first term.

Walsh released a statement late Monday afternoon.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to law enforcement for their swift response and continued efforts to ensure the safety of me, my family and my legislative staff.

“Threats and intimidation have no place in our democracy. No public servant, family member or staff member should have to fear for their safety for serving their community. Political disagreements are to be expected but must never escalate into threats of violence or attempts to intimidate those who serve the public.

“I am grateful to the law enforcement professionals who take these threats seriously and work diligently to protect those at risk. I will continue to stand firmly against political violence and intimidation and remain committed to carrying out my duties as a state representative,” Walsh’s statement says.

Geisler was arraigned on a terroristic threat on Friday and remains jailed at the Tioga County Prison for lack of $100,000 bail. Geisler had been jailed since his arrest on unrelated charges of disorderly conduct and communications with 911 on Oct. 3.