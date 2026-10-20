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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Video provided to 28/22 News shows a fire that broke out in the deli department of Walmart.

Crews were called for a fire at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames can be seen coming from a frying station inside the store. It is unclear how the fire started. It was reported that Walmart had to be evacuated.

This story was originally published on 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published at 2822news.com.