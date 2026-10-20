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When someone calls 911, they expect help to arrive.

To address the growing financial and staffing challenges facing Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services, Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, introduced House Bill 2848 — the Volunteer Emergency Services Sustainability Fund Act.

“But across Pennsylvania, volunteer fire and EMS organizations are struggling to keep their doors open,” Pugh said. “We cannot ignore this problem and expect these dedicated men and women to do more with less.”

Pugh said the legislation would provide grants of up to $25,000 every three years to fire companies with 25 or fewer active members and offer substantial financial incentives for fire and EMS organizations that voluntarily consolidate. She said the funding would supplement — not replace — existing grant opportunities, and consolidation would remain a local decision.

“This is about helping smaller fire companies survive and giving neighboring departments an opportunity to work together when it makes financial and operational sense,” Pugh said. “We’re providing additional resources, not taking anything away or forcing communities to consolidate.”

Pugh said she understands these challenges firsthand. Her husband served as a volunteer fire chief, giving her insight into the sacrifices emergency responders and their families make.

“I’ve seen the long hours, the fundraising, the challenges of keeping equipment operational and the difficulty of finding people willing to serve,” Pugh said. “These volunteers aren’t just protecting our communities; they’re our neighbors, friends and family members.”

Pugh said rising equipment costs, declining volunteer participation and increasing demands for emergency services have placed significant pressure on departments — particularly in smaller and rural communities.

“Many of these organizations have served their communities for generations,” Pugh said. “They shouldn’t have to spend every spare minute raising money just to keep their equipment running. We need to give them the resources to focus on protecting lives and property.”

House Bill 2848 builds on Pugh’s earlier introduction of bipartisan House Bill 2235, which would establish an annual state income tax credit of up to $6,000 for eligible firefighters and EMS personnel to encourage recruitment and retention.

“House Bill 2235 addresses recruiting and retaining emergency responders, while House Bill 2848 addresses the financial challenges facing the organizations themselves,” Pugh said. “We need people willing to answer the call and financially stable departments equipped to respond.”

Pugh said this isn’t just about keeping firehouse doors open.

“It’s about protecting families, businesses and entire communities,” Pugh said. “When someone calls 911, there must be someone available to respond. That’s what this legislation is about.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.